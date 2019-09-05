FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, Ohio head coach Frank Solich runs out onto the field with his team before the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, in Detroit. Solich is expected to become the Mid-American Conference’s all-time winning coach this season. The former Nebraska coach has won 106 games with the Bobcats over 15 years since Nebraska fired him following a nine-win season. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)