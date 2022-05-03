FILE - Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) hauls in a pass for a touchdown against Duke safety Lummie Young IV (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 6, 2021, in Durham, N.C. Addison is exploring his options. The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top receiver is in the NCAA transfer portal. Addison put in his paperwork by the May 1 deadline and his entry became visible Tuesday.