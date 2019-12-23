The 2019 edition of the Pitt Panthers football team will play for the final time the day after Christmas, against Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.
It’s certainly not where the team wants to be.
Earlier this month, ESPN ranked all 40 bowl games based on entertainment value; the Quick Lane Bowl was No. 33 on the list.
Before the season, Pitt finishing with a 7-5 record and missing out on a tier-one bowl game may not have raised many eyebrows; the Panthers have finished with more than seven wins just three times this decade.
As Pitt started with a 1-2 record, 7-5 might not have looked so bad.
Then Pitt beat then-No. 15 Central Florida on a trick play. Another upset of a ranked team; another deployment of the Pitt Super Weapon.
The Central Florida win coupled with a Pitt defense that was better than any in recent memory changed the expectations for the Panthers.
The defense finished the season ranked 11th in the country.
The pass rush finished second in the nation in sacks per game, despite losing 2018’s sack leader Rashad Weaver to a knee injury in training camp.
Sophomore defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman became the face of the pass rush, collecting a team-leading 10.5 sacks along the way.
Twyman has since found himself named to five All-America teams as well as being honored with a first-team All-ACC selection. Defensive end Patrick Jones II had 8.5 sacks and led the team with four forced fumbles, making his presence felt in his junior year.
The secondary, led by seniors Dane Jackson and Damar Hamlin, looked much improved from 2018. Jackson led the team with 12 pass breakups.
Rising star Paris Ford was a force with his physical play at the strong safety position, leading the team in tackles (86) and interceptions (3).
Ford also accounted for 11 pass breakups and three forced fumbles, earning first-team all-ACC honors in his first year as a starter.
Despite the play of the defense, Pitt was unable to surpass last year’s win total.
The Panthers faded down the stretch, dropping their final two games – and three of their final five – to find themselves headed to the Quick Lane Bowl, instead of the Orange Bowl or Camping World Bowl, both which were real possibilities in mid-November.
At first glance, it seems almost inconceivable that such solid defensive play didn’t translate to more wins for the Panthers.
However, a closer look shows perhaps the writing was on the wall all along.
The Panthers never found a solution to problems that nagged them throughout the year. Drops by receivers, costly turnovers on offense and special teams, and committing penalties remained a constant all season.
Looking back to the opening game against Virginia, the signs were all there. An interception and blocked punt led to two touchdown drives on short fields for Virginia. Receivers had balls slip through their hands. Pitt was penalized five times for 51 yards. The number of penalties and penalty yards against Virginia actually fell below Pitt’s season averages; the Panthers were one of the most penalized teams in the country, committing 8.17 penalties for 71 yards per game.
Another telling sign against Virginia was the offense’s struggle to put points on the board, which is what cost the Panthers most this season. Pitt finished 115th out of 130 teams in scoring offense, averaging 20.1 points per game. More than anything, Pitt’s inability to score consistently is what held the team back in 2019.
While it was no secret the offense would be hampered by the losses of star running backs Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall, it’s unlikely anyone thought the offense would struggle as much as it did in 2019 under offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. The offensive line took a step back in run blocking, and the Panthers were never able to establish a dominant ground game. Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw the ball plenty, but still made mistakes that cost his team while an unreliable receiving corps only made matters worse.
Pitt has a plethora of questions to answer on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, and a few on the defensive side of the ball. Pat Narduzzi finally had a dominant defense in his fifth year as head coach and will now have to replace both Jackson and Hamlin in the secondary. Twyman, Jones and Ford are eligible for the NFL draft, though it remains to be seen if any will choose to leave early following their standout seasons.
The Panthers will have the offseason to try and find answers to all these questions. For now, they still have a shot to win their first bowl in Narduzzi’s tenure and finish with an 8-5 record. Beating Eastern Michigan in a Dec. 26 bowl game may not seem like a feat, but it’s a chance for the Panthers to finish the season with a bang instead of a whimper.
