Coach Pat Narduzzi said in the week leading up to the Louisville game that Pitt’s best football was yet to come this season.
While that still may be true, the Panthers played their worst game offensively in Louisville on Saturday night as they fell 24-10 to the Cardinals.
There aren’t a lot of positives to glean from a Pitt offense that turned the football over four times – three times in the red zone and once that led to a fumble recovery touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Here are five takeaways from Saturday’s loss in Kentucky.
2021 looks more like a fluke than a turning point for the program
Pitt won 11 games for the first time in 40 years in 2021, and it looked like it could be a turning point for the program going forward.
Seven games into 2022, it now looks like last year was a fluke and the program was propped up by the play of quarterback Kenny Pickett – a Heisman Trophy finalist – and wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. With Pickett now in the NFL and Addison taking his talents to Southern California, the offense has taken a huge step back.
Running back Israel Abanikanda has been fun to watch and has been a major player in each of Pitt’s four wins, but he can’t do it himself week in and week out. The junior turned in another fine performance against the Cardinals, leading the team in both rushing (129) and receiving (50) yards and scoring the team’s only touchdown.
There was much hype surrounding the return of the entire offensive line and while injuries have affected the unit, it’s starting to seem that Pickett made the line look better than it is by getting the ball out quickly. While the run blocking has been good this season, pass protection has looked worse than it did a year ago.
The road ahead looks much different than it did before the season.
Before the season, it looked like two of Pitt’s tougher games would be the first two, against West Virginia and Tennessee. The Panthers would finish the season in Miami – and the Hurricanes always give them fits – but it looked like Pitt could cruise through much of the ACC schedule.
A lot has changed
Following the loss to Louisville, the Panthers now have a 4-3 record and are 1-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Pitt already lost to Georgia Tech at home, the same Yellow Jackets who won a total of nine games between 2019-21 and fired their coach five days prior to their 26-21 upset of Pitt at Acrisure Stadium.
The Panthers’ next game is at North Carolina on Saturday. Pitt has never won in Chapel Hill and the Tar Heels have the No. 8 offense in the country, averaging over 41 points per game.
After the game against North Carolina, Pitt returns home to face a Syracuse team that’s currently ranked No. 16 in the country and nearly pulled off an upset of Clemson in Death Valley over the weekend after starting the year 6-0.
Pitt wraps up its home schedule on Nov. 19 against Duke. The Blue Devils are 5-3 and 2-2 in the ACC. The Duke defense forced eight turnovers at Miami as the Blue Devils cruised to a 45-21 win over the Hurricanes.
Syracuse and Duke may have looked like sure wins before the season, but that’s no longer the case. Instead, it looks far more likely that the Panthers will have a fight on their hands each and every week for the final five games of the season.
Pitt failed to take advantage of opportunities
After the Cardinals turned it over on downs at the Pitt 34 with just over three minutes to go in the first half and the scored tied at 7, the Panthers had a golden opportunity. They’d get the ball to begin the second half, so they could take control of the game by scoring twice before Louisville touched the ball again.
The Panthers moved the ball to Louisville’s 28 before Slovis threw his second interception of the game, on an ill-advised throw to the 2-yard line with no Pitt player in the area.
They then went three-and-out when they got the ball to begin the second half.
Midway through the third quarter with the score still tied, A.J. Woods picked off Malik Cunningham and returned it to the Louisville 47. The Panthers moved the ball, but were unable to get into the end zone as they settled for a 37-yard Ben Sauls field goal.
There’s plenty of blame to go around when it comes to Pitt’s passing game
Pitt fans and media have spent much time debating who is to blame for Pitt’s offensive woes this season. Some say it’s Frank Cignetti Jr. Some blame Kedon Slovis. The offensive line has faced its share of criticism, as has the receiving corps. Narduzzi has also come under fire.
The truth is all bear some responsibility for the trouble in the passing game.
While Abanikanda has been Pitt’s best offensive weapon, the Panthers still need more balance on offense and more creative play calling. Pitt did run some out of the wildcat (with running backs Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond Jr. taking snaps) against Louisville, which was nice to see, but it didn’t make enough of difference to win the game. Whether these decisions are made by Cignetti or Narduzzi or a combination of the two, they each bear some responsibility for having an unbalanced offense and not utilizing the talent on offense better.
Slovis isn’t blameless either. His two interceptions against Louisville were both terrible decisions. His first pick came on Pitt’s opening offensive drive. With a second-and-10 at the Louisville 29, fullback Daniel Carter was wide open in the flat to Slovis’ right with a clear path to the first-down marker. Slovis threw into traffic and was picked off by Yasir Abdullah at the Louisville 2-yard line.
Slovis’ second interception came late in the first half. The Panthers had a first-and-10 at the Louisville 28. Slovis was under pressure from outside linebacker Ben Perry and chucked the ball downfield. There wasn’t a white jersey in the area that could have made a play and the ball fell into the waiting arms of Louisville’s M.J. Griffin.
The offensive line’s issues in pass protection were was amplified on Louisville’s game-clinching play. The Cardinals led 17-10 with just over three minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Pitt had the ball at the Louisville 40 and Slovis dropped back to pass. Abdullah blew by right tackle Gabe Houy to get to Slovis, forcing a fumble. Kei’Trel Clark recovered the ball and returned it 59 yards to the end zone to give the Cardinals a 24-10 lead.
Narduzzi is not doing his due diligence if he doesn’t explore a QB change at this point
Though the offensive woes are not solely on Slovis’ shoulders, a quarterback change has to be considered at this point. Regardless of whether the hit Slovis suffered back in Week 2 has affected him going forward, he just hasn’t looked like the same player since leaving the Tennessee game. He rarely looks confident on the field, and he can’t trust his offensive line to protect him.
Slovis is still likely the most accurate quarterback on Pitt’s roster, but his interceptions against Louisville both came on terrible decisions to throw the ball downfield. Nick Patti or Nate Yarnell may not be better, but Narduzzi is making a mistake if he doesn’t consider starting one of them against North Carolina this upcoming Saturday – or at the very least inserting one of them into the game if Slovis struggles early. If fully healthy, Patti’s mobility would at the very least keep opposing defenses on their toes. If Patti’s ankle isn’t fully healed from the hit he suffered against Tennessee, Yarnell should be considered.
Is there risk involved in starting these guys? Of course, but with a 4-3 record and facing the ACC’s most potent offense on the horizon, it doesn’t seem like it could hurt. Maybe Patti or Yarnell turn the ball over, but Slovis is already doing that. With his two picks against Louisville, Slovis has now thrown as many interceptions (five) as he has touchdowns.
When Clemson trailed Syracuse 21-10 in the third quarter in Death Valley on Saturday afternoon, Dabo Swinney pulled starter DJ Uiagalelei – who had turned the ball over three times – in favor of true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik. While Klubnik’s stats were pedestrian – 2-of-4 for 19 yards and six carries for 15 yards as the Tigers leaned heavily on their run game – he didn’t turn the ball over.
If the coach of the No. 5 team in the country and a perennial playoff contender is willing to make such a move, what is stopping Narduzzi from doing the same?
