Pitt traveled to Atlanta for a third straight year on Saturday and the result remained the same as the Panthers again left Bobby Dodd Stadium victorious, routing Georgia Tech 52-21.
The defense set the tone early, intercepting Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims on each of their first two drives. Cam Bright picked off Sims on Georgia Tech’s second play of the game. The offense then went on a seven-play drive that resulted in a 9-yard Israel Abanikanda touchdown run. John Petrishen then had a pick-six on Georgia Tech’s second drive, giving the Panthers an early 14-0 lead.
While the defense played well, the story was again Pitt’s offense. Kenny Pickett turned in another excellent performance, completing 23 of 36 passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receivers Jordan Addison and Taysir Mack both had 100-yard games. Mack caught 5 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, and Addison posted 117 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. The Panthers finished with 181 yards on the ground against the Yellow Jackets, who held North Carolina to just 63 rushing yards last week.
Here are five takeaways from Pitt's victory on Saturday.
1. Offense looks unstoppable
Pitt had one of the best offenses in the country coming into the Georgia Tech game and the Panthers continued their offensive dominance. Coming into Saturday’s game, Pitt ranked No. 2 in the nation in scoring offense, behind only Ole Miss.
Pickett tallied 300 passing yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone. The senior quarterback has now thrown 19 touchdowns and just one interception in Pitt’s first five games. Pickett has thrown 15 touchdowns in Pitt’s past three games, the most by a Pitt quarterback in a three-game stretch to surpass Dan Marino's 13 touchdowns in a three-game stretch in 1981. Pickett has been the best and most consistent quarterback in the ACC this season, and one of the best in the country.
Addison came into Saturday leading the nation with eight receiving touchdowns and added one to his total against Georgia Tech.
While Addison has rightly drawn a lot of attention with his big-play ability, the Panthers have benefitted greatly from both Mack and tight end Lucas Krull being healthy this season. Krull missed the final nine games of 2020 with an injury. Mack missed only three games, but nagging injuries and two surgeries led to Mack posting the worst numbers of his college career. Mack and Krull have been major contributors on offense this season and the two of them coupled with Addison can give opposing defenses fits as it’s difficult to contain all three, along with all the other offensive weapons the Panthers have.
2. Offensive line holds up in pass protection
It’s no secret that Pitt’s offensive line has been better at pass protecting than run blocking, but Saturday’s performance was something else. At times, Pickett had seemingly all day to make his reads and get the matchups he wanted. With the talent Pitt has at receiver and tight end, that spells trouble for opposing defenses.
Pickett was sacked once in the first half when two defenders leaked into the backfield, but the offensive line did a great job keeping him clean otherwise on Saturday.
3. Jury’s still out on Pitt’s defense
The defense played well on Saturday and the two early interceptions played a large role in the Panthers’ early lead. However, Pitt’s secondary got burned on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Sims to Nate McCollum that saw McCollum get behind safety Brandon Hill. The Panthers got torched again by dynamic tailback Jahmyr Gibbs late in the first half, when Gibbs took a screen pass 71 yards to set up first-and-goal at the Pitt 4-yard line. A combination of Georgia Tech mistakes and solid Panthers’ defense kept the Yellow Jackets off the board on that drive.
The front seven got pressure on Sims and forced him into mistakes. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis returned to action after missing the New Hampshire game last week and finished the game with eight tackles, one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Pitt’s defense is built to stop an offense such as Georgia Tech’s that utilizes a running quarterback and a tough rushing attack. The Panthers still haven’t proven they can beat a team that leans heavily on the passing game and struggled against Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby. Pitt will have to have a solid defensive game plan against North Carolina signal-caller Sam Howell and Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
4. Running game improved
The running game was good enough for Pitt against the Yellow Jackets on Saturday. The unit finished with 181 yards, with 83 of those yards coming in the fourth quarter when Pitt led by four scores.
The Panthers still don’t have a true bell cow at the position, with both Abanikanda and Vincent Davis seeing their fair share of carries in Atlanta. Pitt’s passing game has been so dominant that the rushing attack doesn’t need to be spectacular, it just needs to be good enough for opposing defenses to respect it and to get yards at crucial times, such as leading late in games. The Panthers were able to do enough in the running game on Saturday and must continue to do so going forward in ACC play.
5. ACC Coastal Division is wide open
Chaos is nothing new in the Coastal, but the Panthers have as good a chance at winning the division as they ever have. Pickett has put up better numbers than quarterbacks thought to be better than him, such as Howell and Miami’s D’Eriq King. The Panthers will go as far as Pickett and the offense can take them.
Pitt is off next week before beginning a stretch of games that will define the season. The Panther travel to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech on Oct. 16 before returning home to play Clemson and Miami in back-to-back weeks. Those three games will go a long way toward determining the winner of the Coastal Division and just how good this Pitt team really is.
