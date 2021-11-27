Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.