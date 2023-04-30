PITTSBURGH – Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft was a quiet one for Pitt players who were hoping to hear their names called. No Panthers were selected in the second or third rounds.
Saturday was a different story. Five Pitt players were drafted on Saturday to join defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round on Thursday night, as the Panthers had six players selected in the three-day event.
Offensive tackle Carter Warren was the first Panther to hear his name called on Saturday as the New York Jets selected him with the 18th pick in the fourth round at No. 120 overall. Warren was voted captain by his Pitt teammates ahead of the 2022 season, but sustained an injury that caused him to miss all but four games.
Warren is from Paterson, New Jersey, roughly 12 miles from the Jets home stadium in East Rutherford. He grew up a Jets fan.
“It’s huge. I grew up watching the Jets," Warren said. "I’m about 20 minutes away from the facility. I played at MetLife (Stadium) growing up, so it’s a pretty cool experience just to get this opportunity.”
Warren described the moment he got the call that made him a Jet.
“It was crazy," Warren said. "New Jersey number calling, I saw the Jets were up next. I was crying. My family was happy. I was ecstatic."
Running back Israel Abanikanda will be joining Warren in East Rutherford after the Jets selected him with their next pick in Round 5 at pick No. 143.
Like Warren, Brooklyn native Abanikanda will begin his professional career close to home.
“I was just laying my head on my mom and the phone rang," Abanikanda said. "I looked and saw a New Jersey (area code). I looked up and saw the Jets were up, I’m like, man, 'I’m staying home.' It was so exciting.”
He said being able to stay close to home and having his family and friends able to see him play in person is “a dream come true.”
Abanikanda and Warren were roommates at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in March. The running back said the two spent time talking about which teams would draft them. He’s excited to be reunited with Warren.
“Playing on the same team as my O-lineman, that’s amazing,” Abanikanda said. “That’s an unreal experience as well. That’s something you wish for.”
Warren and Abanikanda were only the first set of Pitt teammates to wind up being drafted by the same team. Ten slots after Abanikanda was selected, linebacker SirVocea Dennis was picked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 153 overall. Dennis will again be playing behind Kancey in the Tampa Bay defense.
Dennis seems like a perfect fit for coach Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme, which utilizes inside linebackers to blitz. It’s an area where Dennis excelled at Pitt. His seven sacks in 2022 where the most among inside linebackers in the FBS.
Some of the family members who were with Dennis on Saturday are from St. Petersburg, Florida, just outside of Tampa Bay.
“(My family is) huge, huge Tampa Bay fans," Dennis said. "My dad is a Tampa Bay fan as well. Everyone on my dad’s side is from St. Petersburg.
“This place just erupted when they called my name. They’re all in Bucs jerseys. It’s a special and surreal moment.”
Dennis recalled having the jersey of a hall of fame Buccaneers linebacker as a kid.
“Growing up, I had this Derrick Brooks jersey that he signed and I never took it off,” Dennis said.
Dennis said the Buccaneers were one of the teams he was hoping would draft him – particularly after his Pitt teammate was selected by Tampa Bay.
“I love their play style, and I saw my teammate go there a little earlier in the draft so I was like, 'Wow, that’d be the perfect landing spot,' ” Dennis said. “Especially to go and play behind (Kancey) and just be in that environment.”
Erick Hallett II was the next to hear his name called when he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round at pick No. 208.
Hallett was not invited to the NFL combine, but clearly impressed the multiple Jaguars representatives that were present at Pitt’s pro day.
The safety described getting the call from Jacksonville.
“I’m honestly speechless,” Hallett said. “This is what you wait for in the 10-12 years you’re playing football. It’s the call you’re waiting for, so I’m elated to have gotten it.”
Hallett spent most of his time at Pitt playing free safety, but also has experience at cornerback, nickel back and strong safety, something he believes will help him at the next level.
“At Pitt, I played pretty much everything, so I feel like I’m pretty versatile in what I can play and what I can do to contribute to the team,” Hallett said.
Brandon Hill, who spent the past two seasons as Hallett’s partner at safety, is headed to a different AFC South team. Hill was selected by the Houston Texans in the seventh round at pick No. 248.
Hill says he’ll bring the same things to the Texans defense that he brought to the Pitt defense – speed, physicality and leadership.
He also said he’s prepared to play on special teams, after playing more than 250 snaps on special teams in college.
“I can bring it all on special teams," Hill said. "I can bring the speed and physicality to go down there and make a play, pinning guys inside the 10 to 20-yard line.”
Houston General Manager Nick Caserio indicated Hill is likely to play in the box safety position closer to the line of scrimmage in coach DeMeco Ryans’ defensive scheme. Caserio also referred to Hill’s 40-yard dash time – 4.43 seconds at the NFL combine, the fastest among all safeties – and said Hill is “kind of hell on wheels.”
With both Hallett and Hill being taken, this is the fifth consecutive draft a Pitt defensive back was picked. The team has also had a defensive back selected in six out of the past seven drafts.
Following the draft, several other Pitt players signed as undrafted free agents. Wide receiver Jared Wayne will be joining Hill with the Texans while defensive end Deslin Alexandre will join Warren and Abanikanda with the Jets. Defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado will be nearby as he signed with the New York Giants. Two offensive linemen also found landing spots – Gabe Houy signed with the Chicago Bears and Marcus Minor will attend the Baltimore Ravens' rookie minicamp.
