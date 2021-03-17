Pitt football’s South Side facilities were abuzz on Wednesday as representatives from all 32 NFL teams descended on the Duratz Athletic Complex to watch 16 former Panthers take part in Pro Day.
Due to the pandemic, the NFL combine was not held in one location this year. Instead, combine workouts are taking place on the individual college pro days.
Despite the lack of a traditional combine, the NFL still extended combine invites. This year Pitt had six invitees – defensive ends Patrick Jones II and Rashad Weaver, defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, safeties Paris Ford and Damar Hamlin and center Jimmy Morrissey.
In each of the past two years, the Panthers have seen just one player taken in the NFL draft, both of whom were selected in the later rounds. This year, Pitt is likely to have multiple players drafted and may match or exceed the five Panthers drafted in 2017.
Twyman, who opted out of the 2020 season, looked like he didn’t miss a beat in his time away from the team. Twyman began the day with a bang, finishing with 40 reps on the 225-pound bench press, which would have been the second most at the 2020 combine. The 40 reps were also higher than the total put up by Twyman’s mentor and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who posted 35 reps at the 2014 NFL Combine.
Twyman spoke a bit about what he has learned from Donald, who was his role model before he came to Pitt.
“To see somebody with that type of value, but also with that work ethic, it’s like unmatched. Since I opted out, I’ve been around tons of the top NFL guys – you know, the one-percenters – but nobody works like him, nobody as humble as him,” Twyman said. “Ever since I’ve been watching him since I was 14, I’ve been trying to mimic everything he do.”
Twyman’s former linemates Jones and Weaver both say NFL teams have discussed them playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. Both say they are up to the task of playing wherever they may be needed.
Jones did not complete all the drills after pulling a hamstring on the 40-yard dash. He finished with a 4.8-second time, which he said is far below his top speed. Jones, one of Pitt’s captains in 2020, led the Panthers with nine sacks last season, and was disappointed he couldn’t finish out the day.
“I really wanted to go out there and show everyone how fast I was, and it really hurt me that I couldn’t finish at full speed,” Jones said. “I really wanted to show everyone my speed. I wanted to show everybody how much I could bend during the position drills. I wanted to show them my bend. I wanted to show everybody I could drop into coverage, I can play linebacker, but unfortunately, I couldn’t do none of that today.”
Weaver ran a 4.85 40, but finished the three-cone drill in 6.93 seconds when he was hoping for seven seconds flat.
“That’s just what I do. Try to play off the edge with bend, stay low and run at the same time,” Weaver said. “I think that just shows I check those boxes. There shouldn’t be any questions there when you’re looking for an edge player.”
Senior safety Hamlin, who was another team captain, considered leaving after the 2019 season, but returned for another year. He says the extra time helped shore up his understanding of the game.
“I give all credit to my position coach, coach Cory Sanders when it comes to that. Just helping me understand the game a little bit more as a coach,” Hamlin said. “So going on that field, everything’s just happening a little bit slower just because I got that knowledge as if I’m a coach.”
Despite not receiving a combine invitation, perhaps no one turned more heads than cornerback Jason Pinnock. Pinnock started 19 games at corner over the past three seasons at Pitt and may have done more to help himself than any other player on Wednesday. Pinnock ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, had a vertical jump of 39.5 inches and a 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
Pinnock said he definitely had a chip on his shoulder and was happy to show what he can do to those who may have been sleeping on him, calling Wednesday “tremendously important.”
“The people who will draft me and the people who will have a say in where I go, they’re not sleeping. It’s more so just the media. It really doesn’t stress me out, but I’m sure they’re awake,” Pinnock said with a smile.
Wideout D.J. Turner, a transfer from Maryland, also raised some eyebrows at Pro Day. He finished the bench press with 23 reps, which is more than any wide receiver had at the 2020 NFL Combine. He believes his performance on Wednesday will help his NFL prospects.
“In the NFL, it’s a grown-man league so you gotta come with it every play. I feel like my strength is definitely gonna help me out a lot,” Turner said.
Ford, the hard-hitting safety who opted out midseason last year finished with 4.79 40-yard dash, slower than expected. He says he’s hopeful his game tape will help him because “the proof is in the pudding.” Ford also summed up what many players are feeling right now at the precipice of their professional careers and how going pro will change their lives as they know it.
“It’s crazy. I can be the first one in my family to create generational wealth,” Ford said. “I’ve been working for this moment since I was 5 years old. I mean, this is really all I know.
“It’s surreal. It’s really surreal. I can’t put it into words how I really feel inside. But I’m excited, I’m really excited.”
