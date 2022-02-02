WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – After a tough loss to Boston College in Chestnut Hill on Sunday, things only got worse for the Pitt men's basketball team as the Panthers fell to Wake Forest, 91-75, at Joel Coliseum on Wednesday night despite scoring 51 points in the second half.
“I was encouraged that we came out and we continued to fight. I wasn’t encouraged by what we did defensively,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said following the loss. “I was encouraged by some of the things offensively that we did. We scored 51 points in a half and in 20 minutes. I’m not sure we’ve done that.
“But defensively is where we have to hang our hat. We’re not going to outscore people, that’s not who we are. We have to get back to the grit and do the dirty work. That’s when we put ourselves in a position to win.”
The Panthers never led in the game as the Demon Deacons entered the matchup as second-highest scoring offense in the Atlantic Coast Conference – behind only No. 9 Duke – averaging 79 points per game. The Demon Deacons showed off their prolific offense by making 15 3-pointers on Wednesday night.
Wake Forest got the scoring started early, jumping out to a 9-0 lead in the first 90 seconds of the game. Mohamadou Gueye hit one from beyond the arc to get Pitt on the board before the Demon Deacons went on a 7-0 run. Femi Odukale added a triple of his own and Pitt trailed 16-6 with under 16 minutes remaining in the first half.
Odukale led all scorers with 23 points while making 10 of 14 from the floor and 2 of 3 from 3-point range. John Hugley finished the game with 17 points and 12 rebounds, despite being held to just two points in the first half. Jamarius Burton added 10 points while Gueye scored nine. Onyebuchi Ezeakudo scored nine, making 3 of 4 from the floor and 2 of 3 from beyond the arc.
Guard Jake Laravia led the Demon Deacons with 18 and made 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Center Dallas Walton scored 16 points and was perfect from both the floor and 3-point range, making 6 of 6 field goals and 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. Guard Alondes Williams scored 15 points and added 10 boards. Forward Isaiah Mucius added 14 points and Daivien Williamson scored 12.
The game was never close, but Odukale kept the Panthers in it early. Odukale was the only player to score in double digits in the first half, posting 11 before halftime.
Odukale’s 23 points were the most he’s scored since posting 28 against Jacksonville on Dec. 21. The sophomore guard said a team meeting on Tuesday pushed him to give it his all on Wednesday night. Odukale said both teammates and coaches told him he wasn’t playing like himself, and he was struggling to help the team.
“Hearing from others, it sounded like I was letting them down,” Odukale said. “So I didn’t want to let nobody down from now on.”
Odukale said he thinks he was in his head too much, but after missing a couple easy layups, he told himself to calm down and look for other shots.
He said hearing criticism from his coaches and teammates was a wakeup call.
“Once my teammates and coaches said that to me, I said, 'It’s time to wake up,' to show everybody what you can do,” Odukale said.
However, the Panthers were unable to keep pace with Wake Forest’s weapons on Wednesday night. Laravia, who leads the ACC with a field goal percentage of 58%, made three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the game. Williams, the ACC’s leading scorer averaging 19 points per game, also added nine in the first half.
Wake Forest took a 46-23 lead into halftime.
The Panthers started the second half on a 5-0 run with a Hugley layup and a three-pointer from Ezeakudo, but the hole they had dug in the first half was too deep to dig out of. Pitt again showed resiliency. Though the Panthers once trailed by as much as 24, they pulled within 13 points with under two minutes remaining, but it was too little, too late.
Hugley’s 15 second-half points were a contrast to the two he scored in the first half. Capel said he thought it was a matter of Hugley getting comfortable against some of Wake Forest’s bigger guys early on. Both Laravia and Mucius are 6-foot-8, while Walton measures 7-foot.
“I thought their length bothered him a little bit in the first half. I thought as the game went on, he adjusted to it, and he was able to get angles, post a little bit deeper, roll hard off the ball screens and made some plays at the basket,” Capel said.
Wednesday was the first day Capel was able to meet with his team in person after testing positive for COVID-19 minutes before the team flew to Boston on Sunday. Capel reports that he’s feeling OK.
“Today is the first day that I’ve seen my team since Sunday morning,” Capel said. “I found out 15 minutes before we were getting ready to leave that I was positive, so I haven’t been around them.”
The loss to Wake Forest drops Pitt to 8-14 on the season and 3-8 in the ACC.
Wednesday night kicked off a stretch of five games in ten days for the Panthers. They’ll host Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. Saturday before traveling to Blacksburg to face the Hokies on Monday in a rescheduled matchup from Jan. 1. The game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Virginia Tech program. Pitt will then travel to Tallahassee to play Florida State on Feb. 9 before returning home to host North Carolina State on Feb. 12.
