PITTSBURGH – The Pitt men's basketball team mounted a remarkable second-half comeback against Virginia Tech, but still fell just short as the Panthers dropped their third straight game by a 76-71 margin to the Hokies on Saturday night at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt (8-15, 3-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) outscored the Hokies 49-27 in the second half. Saturday marked the first of two meetings in three days for the ACC foes.
“The shooting display that they had in the first half was as good as any as I’ve seen in a really long time,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said after the game. “We knew coming in that that they were an outstanding 3-point shooting team, and they just had us on our heels from the beginning of the game.”
Pitt's Femi Odukale turned in another strong performance as he led all scorers with 25 points. The sophomore guard also scored 23 against Wake Forest on Wednesday night.
The Panthers trailed by as much as 28 early in the second half, but a furious rally saw Pitt score 10 points in the final minute of the game.
Jamarius Burton’s jumper pulled Pitt within nine with 59 seconds to go in the game. Virginia Tech’s Storm Murphy made a free throw, but missed the second one giving the Hokies a 10-point lead. Pitt’s Onyebuchi Ezeakudo and Odukale made back-to-back 3s to make the score 73-69 Hokies with 21 seconds remaining. Keye Aluma made a free throw to make it again a two-possession game, but Odukale then made two from the stripe himself.
The Panthers trailed by three with eight seconds remaining. Odukale nearly made a fantastic steal as he jumped up and got a hand on the second pass following the inbounds pass, but the ball went out of bounds, with Virginia Tech maintaining possession. The Panthers had no timeouts remaining, forcing them to foul immediately when the clock started. Murphy made both free throws with two seconds on the clock, sealing the game for the Hokies.
Virginia Tech came into the game having made 39 3-pointers in its past three games, and Saturday night was no different. The Hokies got the 3-point shots to fall early and often, making four 3s in the first seven minutes of play. Virginia Tech finished the first half making 10 of 13 from beyond the arc.
The Hokies finished the game making 14 of 26 from 3-point range.
The Panthers' lackluster offense struggled to make shots and didn’t get into double digits until 11 minutes into the game.
Meanwhile, the Hokies shot 75% from the floor and 78% from 3-point range in the first half.
The game looked to be all but over as the Hokies took a 27-point lead into halftime with a 49-22 score, but just as they’ve done all season, the Panthers kept fighting even when it looked like the game was out of hand.
“Really disappointed and, to be quite frank, embarrassed with how we played in the first half in all facets of the game,” Capel said. “Equally as proud of how well we fought in the second half. Our guys fought for every possession and didn’t do everything right, but there was a sense of urgency and we played hard.”
Odukale and Burton put the team on their backs in the second half as the two were responsible for 20 of Pitt’s first 21 points in the second half. Odukale’s deep 3 at the 11:15 mark pulled the Panthers within 10. The Panthers trailed 60-54 at the under-eight timeout. Murphy made a trey out of the timeout and Justyn Mutts added a layup giving the Hokies an 11-point lead before the Panthers scored again.
“There was no energy on our part (in the first half). It was embarrassing,” Capel said. “As embarrassing as it was, I was really proud of how we were in the second half. Because it was like Jekyll and Hyde. It was like a switch, and it became contagious for the most part.”
Pitt scored 20 points off of Virginia Tech turnovers in the second half as the Hokies struggled with the Panthers’ full-court press. Odukale had a game-high six steals.
Burton finished the game with 21 points and a game-high six rebounds. Mouhamadou Gueye added 13 points and five boards. Ezeakudo added 8 points, making 3 of 4 from the floor and 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
Murphy led the Hokies with 20 points and made 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Mutts added 16 and had a team-high five boards. Nahiem Alleyne scored 14 and made 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
The Panthers and Hokies will match up again at 7 p.m. Monday in Blacksburg. The game was rescheduled from Jan. 1 due to COVID-19 issues in the Virginia Tech program.
