Following an 11-point upset win over No. 16 Virginia Tech on Wednesday evening, Pitt was looking to replicate that success when the Panthers traveled to Charlottesville to face No. 14 Virginia.
But the Cavaliers and their 3-point shooting proved to be too much for the Panthers, as the ACC’s top team defeated Pitt, 73-66, at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday.
Virginia’s Sam Hauser led all scorers with 23 points. The 6-foot-8 transfer from Marquette shot 88.9 % percent from the floor including 75% from 3-point range.
The Cavaliers made 12-of-24 shots from beyond the arc while Pitt made just 4-of-14.
Despite the loss, Pitt coach Jeff Capel was pleased with his team’s performance against the reigning national champion. Virginia won the last NCAA Tournament that was held in the spring of 2019.
“We played hard, we played together, and we fought,” Capel said.
The Panthers jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game and led for much of the first half, before the Cavaliers pulled ahead in the waning moments and took a 30-27 lead into halftime.
The two teams were tied 36-36 at the media timeout with 15:57 remaining in the game.
Then the wheels came off for the Panthers during a four-minute stretch that they wouldn’t be able to overcome.
Virginia came out of the timeout and went on a 16-0 run over the next 3:36. Hauser made three 3-pointers and two free throws during that span. Pitt trailed 52-36 with 12:21 left in the game.
“We dug too deep of a hole,” Capel said. “We were able to fight to get back in it, to give ourselves a chance in the end, but it was just during that stretch where it got away from us.”
“We can’t have a mental lapse,” forward Justin Champagnie said. “When we get down to other teams, we gotta learn to stay together and learn to fight out of it instead of letting it linger on for plays and plays and plays.”
Champagnie, who came into the game leading the ACC in both points and rebounds, finished Saturday’s game with 18 points and 10 boards for his ninth double-double of the season.
The sophomore thinks the Panthers can learn a lot from the loss to Virginia.
“It’s fixable mistakes,” Champagnie said. "It’s not too far gone. We just gotta figure out these little stretches in the game where the other team makes a run and we gotta learn how to stop their run and make a run of our own or stop their run and keep our composure."
The Panthers didn’t go quietly as they erased some of the deficit to pull within seven points with just over two minutes remaining, but it was simply too little too late for Pitt.
“I knew this would be a big-time challenge for us, playing one of the better teams in the country and a team with such great experience,” Capel said. “We knew it would be tough, but I’m proud of how we played. I’m proud of a lot of the things we did. If we can eliminate that four-minute stretch, then maybe it’s a little bit closer. We put ourselves in position at the end to have a chance and we’ll continue to grow from this.”
Pitt will face Louisville at 9 p.m. on Wednesday at the KFC Yum Center.
