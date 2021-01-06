After 15 days between games, two contests postponed due to COVID-19 and without four scholarship players, Pitt started off slow against Syracuse on Wednesday, but a second half surge led to the Panthers defeating the Orange, 63-60 at the Carrier Dome.
The Panthers took their first lead with eight seconds remaining, when Au’Diese Toney tipped the ball in off an offensive rebound to give Pitt a 61-60 edge. Xavier Johnson made a pair of free throws with two seconds left to give Pitt a three-point lead and Syracuse was unable to tie the game up in the waning moments.
“I just went in for the offensive rebound and it came off, and I was right there in good position to tip it in,” Toney said.
The Panthers finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds and 29 defensive rebounds.
“A thing we really tried to emphasize this year is the rebounding and we’ve been pretty good there, knock on wood,” coach Jeff Capel said after the game. "We’ve been pretty good. We work at it and I think the guys are starting to understand the importance of it."
Pitt trailed 32-18 at halftime and Wednesday’s win over the Orange marked the largest halftime deficit overcome in a road game in Pitt program history.
“Obviously, it’s a hell of a win for us,” Capel said of his first victory over Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim. “I’m really proud of our team because we showed a lot of fight, we showed a lot of grit, we showed a lot of toughness, and we were resilient.”
The Panthers came out fast in the second half. Johnson, who needed just two points to reach the 1,000-point mark in his Pitt career after being held scoreless in the first half, made a three-pointer in the opening seconds of the second half that sparked the Panthers’ 13-3 run over the next four minutes.
The Orange responded with 14-2 run of their own, leaving Pitt trailing 49-35 midway through the second half.
The late comeback win was reminiscent of Pitt’s 71-70 victory over Northwestern on Dec. 9 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, when Justin Champagnie gave the Panthers their first lead with 5.6 seconds remaining after Pitt trailed by 11 at the half.
Capel used the similarities between the two matchups to motivate his team.
“When we got to the under-four timeout – and I think it was a five-point game right then – and I told our team, I said, ‘What does this remind you of? This is Northwestern all over again and we’re gonna win, because we’ve been in that situation before and they haven’t, where they’ve had the lead,’ ” Capel said.
“You could feel the momentum changing.”
Following the timeout, center Terrell Brown quickly made a dunk to pull the Panthers within three. Less than a minute later, Johnson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 57.
“All I was thinking about was winning and the next shot I take going in,” Johnson said of his game-tying bucket.
Johnson finished the game with 12 points and became the 47th player in Pitt history to reach the 1,000-point threshold. Pitt guard Ithiel Horton lead the Panthers with 14 points, while Toney led the team with 14 rebounds.
The Panthers were again without Champagnie, who has been sidelined with a knee injury for two weeks and who is expected to miss another 4-6 weeks before returning. They were also without guard Nike Sibande and forwards Noah Collier and John Hugley, who missed due to COVID-related protocols.
The Panthers are scheduled to play Florida State on Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.