PITTSBURGH – For the first time in nearly eight months, the Pitt basketball team took the floor at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers prevailed in an exhibition matchup against Slippery Rock, defeating The Rock 98-47.
Several players made their debuts in a Pitt uniform, including graduate transfer Eric Hamilton, junior college transfer Ryan Murphy, as well as freshmen Justin Champagnie, Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, Gerald Drumgoole, Jr.
Sophomore guard Xavier Johnson lead all scorers with 17 points. Johnson was one of five Panthers in double digits. Trey McGowens, Drumgoole, Murphy, and Terrell Brown also had double-digit point totals. Coulibaly led Pitt with eight rebounds.
Pitt controlled the pace of play from the beginning and never trailed in the game. Slippery Rock hung in with the Panthers early, but Pitt pulled away quickly and took a 51-21 lead into halftime despite being outrebounded 24-19 by the Rock.
Getting beat on the boards didn’t please the Panthers.
“For them to outrebound us, or a team to outrebound us, that really didn’t sit well with me,” Hamilton said. “So, you know, I tried to come out with a vengeance the second half and focus more so on rebounding.”
The Panthers looked better defensively in the second half, posting 30 boards to Slippery Rock’s 14. Hamilton accounted for five of Pitt’s second half boards.
Champagnie, a three-star, 6-foot-6 forward, played just under 18 minutes and scored eight points. It was a good night for the freshman, who thought his season might be over last month when it was initially believed he had a torn ACL. Fortunately for Champagnie and Pitt, his injury turned out to be a knee sprain.
“It was good for him to get some quality minutes and have some success out there,” coach Jeff Capel said of Champagnie.
Capel was pleased with the performance from the three freshmen who took the court for the Panthers.
“I thought they all did some really good things,” Capel said. “I thought Gerald, his court awareness and I thought he drove the ball really strong. Obviously, made a couple of threes.
“I thought Karim did a good job, he rebounded the ball very well. He missed stuff that he normally is automatic making. I don’t know if he was going too fast, I don’t know if he was nervous, but he missed some plays in there that he’s been putting in the basket in practice. And I thought Justin had some really good moments. You know, for him to play that many minutes and to do some good things, I thought was great for us. And great for him, great for his confidence.”
The exhibition game was the first time many fans were seeing the new look Petersen Events Center. The court was flipped earlier this year so television cameras will now face the Oakland Zoo student section. A new scoreboard was also added and the facility is now awash in the royal blue and yellow color scheme that Pitt reverted to in the spring.
