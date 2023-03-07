PITTSBURGH – After Pitt fell to Miami by two points on Saturday and failed to capture a share of the ACC regular-season title, guard Jamarius Burton called a player’s only meeting upon the team’s return to Pittsburgh.
“I just felt like it was easy for us to hang our heads after two tough losses," Burton said. "We knew the stakes. We had an opportunity to have a share of the conference regular-season title. We all wanted that. It was in our fingertips and I didn't want anybody to be anybody to be dismayed by the outcome.”
“We just kind of were wiping the blow off as a team, just checking in with each other,” forward Blake Hinson said of the team meeting.
The Panthers had trailed Miami by seven with 35 seconds remaining, and Hinson scored five of his game-high 24 points in a 14-second span to pull Pitt within two, but his 3-point attempt with two seconds on the clock was off the mark.
While ending the season with two consecutive losses and falling to the fifth seed of the ACC Tournament wasn’t ideal, Burton wanted to make sure his teammates were still focused on what’s in front of them.
“Everybody was still locked in at the task at hand and understood that we still have goals in front of us and that we have the opportunity to continue to write our story,” Burton said.
That story will continue at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when the Panthers face Georgia Tech (15-17, 6-14) in the second round of the ACC Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Pitt swept the Yellow Jackets in the regular season this year, winning in Atlanta by an 11-point margin in January and securing an eight-point victory at Petersen Events Center two weeks ago.
Pitt finished the regular season 21-10, the best record the Panthers have posted since coach Jamie Dixon’s final season in Oakland in 2015-16. The team’s 14-6 ACC mark is the best conference record Pitt has posted since joining the ACC in 2013.
When asked to evaluate Pitt’s performance this season, Hinson replied, “It’s really hard to say, because I really don’t feel like it’s anywhere close to over. So far, we’ve been doing OK. We’ve won a lot of games.”
Despite the Panthers’ success that almost no one thought they would have – the team was picked to finish 14th out of 15 ACC teams in the preseason media poll – the end of the season has been a bit of a letdown, with the Panthers going 3-3 in their final six games. All three losses have come away from Petersen Events Center.
The losses have come for a variety of reasons. Against Virginia Tech, Pitt shot just 16.7% from 3-point range while allowing the Hokies to shoot 47.4% from beyond the arc. Against Notre Dame on March 1, the Panthers missed 16 free throws – along with the first shot of two one-and-one opportunities – in a game they lost by seven points. At Miami, the Hurricanes outrebounded the Panthers 42-20.
The team’s final two losses have put them in a precarious position when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers now look to be on the bubble. ESPN college basketball analyst and bracket forecaster Joe Lunardi’s most recent “bracketology” update dropped Pitt to an 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and has the Panthers as one of the last four teams receiving byes – meaning they wouldn’t have to participate in the “First Four” games in Dayton, Ohio.
Lunardi wrote on March 1, “one more victory – anywhere, against anyone – and Pitt picks up its first NCAA tourney bid since 2016.”
It’s a victory the team is still searching for.
“We’re not panicked,” Pitt and ACC coach of the year Jeff Capel said on Monday.
The coach isn’t worried about his team getting over their two-game skid to end the season.
“It's our job as coaches to try to teach and try to get them to move on. Again, our guys have done a good job all year of moving on to the next thing, and I saw that today,” Capel said.
The coach says his team must do several things better to make a run in the ACC Tournament.
“We have to defend and rebound better," Capel said. "That's a big thing. We haven't defended well the past few games like we were earlier and then we didn't rebound against Miami. We have to do that. We have to be better in every facet.”
Capel also emphasized the importance of his players controlling their emotions as they head into the conference tournament.
“You have to try to not get too emotional," Capel said. "You have to be able to utilize and use emotion the right way, use it in a positive way, and don't let emotion use you.”
Every game from here on out will be a one-and-done situation, but Burton says he and his teammates can be successful if they play their game and don’t spend time focusing on the result.
“We got to do we've always done and that’s continue to play together. It starts there,” Burton said. “We lose ourselves in a game. That's how we've been successful is we don't think about the outcome or anything like that.
“We just lose ourselves in a fight and we continue to fight for our brothers next to each other.”
