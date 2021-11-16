PITTSBURGH – Pitt basketball won its first game of the season as the Panthers hung on for a 59-51 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers took a 13-point lead into halftime and led by as many as 17 early in the second half but the Seahawks went on a 10-0 run that pulled them within three points at the midway point of the final half. Pitt failed to make a field goal in the final 8:40 of the game but made several free throws to seal the win.
Pitt’s Femi Odukale led all scorers with 15 points and added seven rebounds and three assists. John Hugley had a double-double for the Panthers with 13 points and 11 boards. Hugley added three assists and went a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Dan Oladapo scored nine while adding five rebounds and an assist.
Guard Jamarius Burton, who transferred from Texas Tech, made his Pitt debut after missing the first two games while recovering from a knee procedure. Burton scored seven points and made Pitt’s lone three-pointer of the night.
UNC Wilmington’s Trazarien White led the Seahawks with 14 points and added seven rebounds. Mike Okauru notched 12 points, five boards and three assists for UNC Wilmington.
The Panthers turned the ball over 17 times, still likely too many in coach Jeff Capel’s eyes, but a far cry from the 32 turnovers they committed against West Virginia this past Friday night.
The Panthers outshot (43 percent to 29 percent) and outrebounded the Seahawks (47-33) and scored 34 points in the paint compared to the Seahawks’ 20 points in the paint.
Pitt will host Towson on Friday night at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.