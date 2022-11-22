On Tuesday night, the Pitt men's basketball team did exactly what it should – and needs – to do for the rest of its nonconference schedule – put on a dominant performance and get a win.
The Panthers shot 53% from the floor to top Farleigh Dickinson 83-61 at Petersen Events Center to bring their record to 3-3 on the season.
Just two days earlier, the Panthers trailed Alabama State at the half at home. The Hornets only led by three, but had led by as much as 12 in the first half. The Panthers went on a run early in the second half and came away with a 73-54 victory.
The Panthers didn’t leave much doubt on Tuesday.
Guard Jamarius Burton, who missed Sunday’s game against Alabama State with knee inflammation, led all scorers with a season-high 18 points.
John Hugley IV, who was playing in just his third game of the season after a knee injury suffered during training camp, also scored a season-high 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting.
Nelly Cummings, Blake Hinson and Jorge Diaz Graham each added 11 in Pitt’s winning effort.
Farleigh Dickinson’s full-court press caused Pitt to turn the ball over seven times in the first half. The Panthers took just a seven-point lead into halftime.
The Panthers began to pull away early in the second half, going on a 12-0 run that gave them a 19-point lead with 13 minutes remaining.
Pitt broke the full-court press more easily in the second half, and the Knights could not keep up with the Panthers’ scoring, size or physicality. Pitt outrebounded Farleigh Dickinson 17-9 in the second half and 42-29 for the game.
Grant Singleton led the Knights with 11 points. Ansley Almonor and Heru Bligen each added 10. The Panthers held the Knights’ leading scorer, Demetre Roberts, to just eight points on 3 of 10 shooting.
The Panthers will host William & Mary at 7 p.m. Friday night.
