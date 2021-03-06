A once-promising Pitt men's basketball season thrown into chaos amid a pandemic, a losing streak and the loss of two of the Panthers’ three best players came to a close on Saturday with a 77-62 loss to Clemson at the Littlejohn Coliseum.
However, the story of the day quickly became Jeff Capel’s frustration with ACC officiating as the coach said, “this is some bullsh**t,” before getting up and walking out of his postgame press conference following a nearly three-minute-long takedown of conference officials.
In the game, Clemson’s Al-Amir Dawes led all scorers with 21 points, while Hunter Tyson added 16 and Aamir Simms notched 12.
Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 13 points, the result of a solid second half after posting just three points before halftime. Ithiel Horton was the only other Panther in double digits with 11 points, though every Pitt player who checked into the game scored at least three.
Champagnie, a contender for ACC Player of the Year who is first in the league in rebounding and second in scoring, did not attempt a single free throw against Clemson. For Capel, a season’s worth of frustration with officiating boiled over in his postgame press conference.
“We need Justin to score. I mean, that’s a fact. He’s one of the best players in this league, he’s a contender for ACC Player of the Year. So we need him to. I don’t like the way he’s officiated, just to be completely honest with you,” Capel said. “I’ve been around this league for a really, really long time as a player and as a coach. When you’re a really good player and one of the best players in the league, you usually don’t go through a game where you play 30 minutes and don’t shoot a free throw when you’re not just a jump shooter.
“That’s something that’s been really frustrating.”
Capel didn’t stop there in criticizing the officiating.
“There’s a double standard with us and I’m tired of it,” Capel remarked. “I’ll get whatever happens will happen, but you know, teams can talk to our bench, they can go crazy over a call and nothing happens. But when we’ve done it a little bit, there’s technical fouls. It’s been really for two years that it’s been this way. But it’s really been this year, especially over the last month and a half, and it’s really frustrating. ‘Cause I don’t know what to say to my team.”
Capel brought up a technical foul that was called against Horton in a game with Georgia Tech on Feb. 14. Horton was whistled for saying “and one” after one of his teammates was fouled while making a basket.
“Other teams are able to be emotional and emote emotional things. There was a call today where they had a guy run off the court and things like that and nothing’s called. But if we yell ‘and one’ – not even the guy that got fouled – there’s a technical foul in a critical part of the game. It’s not right,” Capel continued.
The coach went on to say that he’s made the league office aware of his issues with the officiating and said the officials have a very hard job before ending his presser with, “So I know I’m wrong for what I’m saying, ‘cause you can’t say anything, you can’t say anything. And again, I like all those guys, they’re really, really good guys, but this is some bulls**t.”
Capel’s squad got off to a disastrous start as Pitt trailed Clemson 29-13 just 12 minutes into the game. Much like they’ve done all season, the Panthers fought their way back and went on a 14-3 run over the next three minutes to get back into the game. Senior Terrell Brown made a pair of free throws and sophomore Gerald Drumgoole hit a 3-pointer and sunk two from the foul line to pull Pitt within two at the half.
Pitt trailed 43-41 at the under-16 timeout of the second half before things went off the rails for the Panthers. Clemson’s Nick Honor made a 3-pointer after the timeout to push the Tigers’ lead to five. Clyde Trapp blocked Abdul Karim Coulibaly at the rim, leading to a Dawes layup in transition. Nike Sibande was called for a foul on the play and Dawes made the ensuing free throw. Tyson would add a 3-pointer, giving Clemson a 52-41 lead with 13:58 remaining.
The Tigers stretched the lead to as much as 18 late in the game and the Panthers were unable to overcome Clemson’s sharp shooting. The Tigers finished the day shooting 55.8% from the field and 48% from 3-point range.
No. seed 12 Pitt will face No. 13 seed Miami in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday. Tip off will be at 2 p.m. from the Greensboro Coliseum.
