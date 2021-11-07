Pitt basketball is in transition right now. As coach Jeff Capel begins his fourth season at the helm, the program is not where many had hoped it would be. After getting off to an 8-2 start this past season, the Panthers went 2-10 the rest of the way – with a 6-10 ACC record – resulting in a 12th-place finish in the conference.
“I think we've taken steps and I think we've gotten better each year. It certainly has not happened as fast as I would have liked to have it happened,” Capel said at the ACC Tip Off event in October.
The final week before the season has handed the Panthers plenty of adversity. First came the news that Nike Sibande, Pitt’s second-leading returning scorer, will miss the season after tearing his ACL in an exhibition game against Gannon on Nov. 1.
Capel said following the game that Sibande had banged knees with another player and tried to play through it, though his knee gave out later in the game.
Sibande was one of Pitt’s key offensive pieces, shooting 41% from the field and 43.6% from 3-point range.
“I am really disappointed for Nike. He has been outstanding in his preparation for this season and has emerged as one of the most respected leaders in our program,” Capel said in a statement.
“We will miss him on the court this season, but I know Nike will remain an important part of our program through his leadership and presence in the locker room.”
Things only got worse for the team as the week went on. On Saturday, it was reported that Pitt’s leading returning scorer, Ithiel Horton, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the early hours of Saturday morning after allegedly hitting a police officer on Pittsburgh’s South Side. As of this writing, Horton’s status with the program is unknown.
Pitt Athletics Department had no comment on Horton’s arrest on Saturday, only releasing a statement that read, “We are aware of a report regarding one of our student-athletes, but will decline comment until additional information is gathered.”
Horton, who played at Delaware prior to joining Pitt this past season, averaged 8.9 points per game in 2020-21.
Faced with the possibility of beginning the season without their two returning leading scorers is a tall task for a Pitt team that had already seen plenty of turnover over the last nine months. On back-to-back days in late February, juniors Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney entered the transfer portal while breakout star Justin Champagnie signed with the Toronto Raptors of the NBA as an undrafted free agent in July.
Losing Sibande and possibly Horton would leave the Panthers dangerously thin at guard. The team is already beginning the season without transfer guard Jamarius Burton, who underwent a procedure to his left knee in early October and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Burton spent time at both Wichita State and Texas Tech in the past. In 2019-20 at Wichita State, Burton averaged 10.3 points per game. That average fell to 4.3 with Texas Tech last season, when Burton played the entire season with a foot injury.
In his post-game remarks following the Gannon exhibition, Capel said Burton had been progressing well in his recovery, but he still didn’t have a timetable for his return.
“It's a big loss for us. He's very important to us. He gives us a maturity and a leadership, to be quite frank, that we have not had since I've been here,” Capel said of Burton. “There's a seriousness about him. There's a maturity about him.
“I think he's helped all of these guys. It’s been an adjustment for them because they haven't been around anyone on the court that talks as much as he does. I don't care if it's a workout, pick up, running, whatever it is, he's constantly talking. And I think it's rubbed off on everyone, and it's something that we really miss and hopefully we're able to get him back soon.”
Sophomore guard Femi Odukale was already expected to play a bigger role this year and will now have to step up even more given all that’s transpired in the final week before the season.
“I think he’s matured a lot,” Capel said of Odukale. “When he plays with energy – talking, animated – we are a lot better. He’s a lot better and we’re a lot better. I think he’s shooting the basketball better, I think he has a better understanding of what we need from him. Defensively, I think he’s better than he was. I just think he’s better all-around.”
“When he has energy – his energy is infectious. He’s a guy that everyone likes and he’s really funny and he can be very charismatic. We need that from him all the time. I think he’s starting to understand that now,” Capel said.
Despite being a young player, Odukale has surprised even older members of the team with his leadership abilities.
“It’s impressive because he's only a sophomore,” graduate transfer Mouhamadou Gueye said. “I could see him being a team captain, if I'm being honest. He's really vocal. He is a funny guy that jokes to the team, that just makes everybody laugh. He really looks out for everybody, makes sure everyone's morale is high. He's looking out for everybody.”
Due to the lack of depth at guard, it stands to reason that sophomore wing William Jeffress could see more playing time, as could some of the walk-on players on the roster.
“Will’s a talented young kid,” Capel said. “He’s a worker, he wants to be really good. He’s gotten better. I think one of the biggest things is just becoming more consistent shooting the basketball.”
In addition to Burton and Gueye, other new faces on the team include transfers Chris Payton and Dan Oladapo. Payton is a 6-foot-7 forward who transferred from junior college. At Indian Hills Community College last year, Payton averaged 12.5 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Oladapo is also a 6-foot-7 forward who transferred from Oakland University in Michigan, where he averaged 12.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game last season.
Two freshmen, Nate Santos and walk-on Noah Jackson also joined the team.
Pitt will again have the services of sophomore forward John Hugley. As a freshman, Hugley played in seven games before being suspended for the final 15 games relating to legal issues.
“He’s a talented player and we need him to be a really good player for us and he has the ability to be a really good player. It’s our job to help him do that,” Capel said of Hugley, while acknowledging the sophomore showed a little “rust” against Gannon.
Despite that, Capel is excited for the pairing of Hugley with graduate transfer Gueye. Gueye is a 6-foot-10 forward who transferred from Stony Brook. Last season, he earned America East Defensive Player of the Year honors while averaging 9.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game. Gueye was the only new Panther to start against Gannon.
“I thought he was a really talented guy. Obviously, the thing that stood out was defense – his ability to block shots, his ability to impact shots. You had this long athlete that at times made these ‘wow’ plays and we thought with his length, his versatility—especially defensively – he would be able to really help our team,” Capel said of Gueye.
“We thought pairing him beside John would be something that could be really good for us, because if you look at a lot of his blocked shots, they come from off the ball, him coming over and helping, things like that,” Capel continued. “We started working with him, he was a little bit better offensively than we thought and he’s really put in a lot of work on that side of it.”
The Panthers have their work cut out for them and were picked to finish fourteenth out of 15 ACC teams this season – and that was before the Sibande injury and Horton’s potential legal woes.
Capel knew this season would be a challenge and gave a prescient quote at the ACC Tip Off last month that could perhaps guide the Panthers as they navigate new hardships.
“There was a period from 2002 to 2014 when this program was as good as any in the country. And during that time, you had guys that had a chip on their shoulder. They were unbelievably together, they were tough,” Capel said. “They felt like they had something to prove and they played like it every day. And that's what we have to do. We have to play like it every day.
“We've done it in spurts but we have to be able to stay together and stick together when adversity hits.”
