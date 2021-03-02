PITTSBURGH – Following a chaotic week off that saw the Pitt men's basketball team lose two of its top three scorers when Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney departed the program 25 hours apart, Jeff Capel had a message for his team.
“Two of the greatest feelings a person can have – to come back from adversities, failure or things like that and then to finish something. We have to sprint to the finish line. We have an opportunity to finish and to finish strong, and that’s what we’re going to try to do,” Capel said on Friday.
Pitt finished out its home season strong, as the Panthers defeated Wake Forest 70-57 in their home finale at Petersen Events Center on Tuesday night.
It was Pitt’s first win since upsetting No. 16 Virginia Tech on Feb. 3.
Nike Sibande led all scorers with 23 points, a season high for the transfer guard from Miami (Ohio).
Justin Champagnie finished the game with 20 points and 13 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the year.
In the previous matchup with Wake Forest, a 76-75 loss kicked off a skid that saw the Panthers lose eight of nine games after beginning the season 8-2. In that game, the Demon Deacons made 15 shots from beyond the arc for a 3-point shooting percentage of 46.9%. On Tuesday, Wake Forest shot just 34.5% from 3-point range.
The Panthers outrebounded Wake Forest by 19, allowing just four offensive rebounds all night.
Wake Forest’s Daivien Williamson led the Demon Deacons with 17 points. Forward Ismael Massoud added 10 points while guard Ian DuBose led Wake Forest with seven rebounds.
The Panthers will play their final regular season game on Saturday when they travel to South Carolina to face Clemson for a noon showdown.
