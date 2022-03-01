PITTSBURGH – Like many teams before them, the Pitt Panthers were overmatched by No. 4 Duke on Tuesday night as they fell, 86-56, to the Blue Devils on Tuesday night at the Petersen Events Center.
It was an emotional game as Pitt coach Jeff Capel faced his mentor, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, for the final time in the regular season. The matchup marked the final road game for Krzyzewski, who is retiring after the season. Capel played at Duke from 1993-97 and was an assistant on Krzyzewski’s staff from 2011-18.
Krzyzewski is the winningest head coach in college basketball history. Tuesday’s victory was win No. 1,196 for Krzyzewski, 1,123 of those wins have come in his 42 seasons at Duke.
With the win, Duke clinched the top seed in the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils will also win at least a share of the ACC regular-season title, becoming the first Duke team to do so since the 2009-10 season.
Trevor Keels and Paolo Banchero got off to hot starts for the Blue Devils, as the two combined to score 13 of Duke’s first 16 points. The Blue Devils jumped out to a 16-3 lead, forcing a Pitt timeout with 16:25 remaining in the first half.
Pitt scored the next two buckets coming out of the timeout before going into a five-minute scoring drought. The Panthers pulled within single digits following back-to-back jumpers from Jamarius Burton. The Blue Devils led 27-18 with 5:25 to go until halftime.
Pitt didn’t make another shot for the remainder of the half with a single John Hugley free throw being the only point the Panthers scored over the final 5:25 of the first half.
Duke took a 36-19 lead into halftime.
The Panthers were unable to keep up with the ACC’s best scoring offense, during the second half, despite 14 points from Hugley over that span. The Panthers never got closer than 14 in the second half.
The game spun out of control for Pitt as Duke scored at will, going on a 10-1 run to give the Blue Devils a 71-45 lead with 6:46 left.
Pitt turned the ball over 13 times, leading to 21 points for the Blue Devils. The Blue Devils shot 50% from 3-point range while Pitt managed to make just 28% from beyond the arc.
Keels led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Banchero added 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and was a perfect 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points and snagged six rebounds while going 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Forward AJ Griffin scored 12 points and had a team-high seven boards.
Hugley finished the game with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead the Panthers. Burton was the only other Pitt player in double digits, scoring 13 points while making 6 of 9 from the floor. Ithiel Horton added seven points. Mouhamadou Gueye scored six while snagging a game-high nine rebounds.
Prior to the game, Capel presented Krzyzewski with a sculpture of a fist made from Pittsburgh steel. The fist represents Krzyzewski’s “five fundamentals” – the five qualities that make a team great.
A video tribute to Krzyzewski was also played before tip-off, featuring messages from Capel; former Duke basketball star and former Pitt broadcaster Dick Groat; and Sam Clancy, the Director of Varsity Letter Club at Pitt. Clancy won a gold medal as part of the U.S. team in the 1979 Pan American Games and Krzyzewski was part of coach Bobby Knight’s staff for those Games.
In the video, Capel said, “Coach, congratulations on the most amazing career in basketball. You have given so much to the game. You’ve given so much to us that have been lucky and fortunate enough to play for you. I love you, I appreciate you, I’m grateful for you. I wish you nothing but happiness and joy in stepping away from the game. I hope you and Mrs. K have an amazing, amazing time. I love you.”
