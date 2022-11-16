Pitt was outshot, outworked, and outplayed by No. 20 Michigan as the Wolverines topped the Panthers 91-60 in the opening game of the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
It was the second consecutive loss by 25 or more points for Pitt. West Virginia routed the Panthers 81-56 on Friday night.
Michigan outshot Pitt 58-42% from the floor and 45-30% from 3-point range. The Wolverines were also better from the free throw line, making 67% of their shots from the stripe to Pitt’s 60%.
The Panthers were able to keep up with Michigan early and led 19-18 with 10:49 remaining in the first half. The Wolverines jumped ahead of Pitt in the first half and took a 38-32 lead into halftime.
“I thought we got off to a good start. I thought we right there early,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said following the game. “But when adversity hits past two games, we dropped the rope.”
It was all Michigan in the second half.
The Panthers couldn’t get much going offensively following halftime, and the Wolverines began to pull away as the Pitt defense failed to get stops to keep the game close.
“We have to get better, especially on the defensive side of the ball. There's a glaring hole there and we collectively have to work to get better on that,” Capel said. “And that's where we have to be better and that's where we have to grow up.
“There has to be more of a toughness both mentally and physically in those moments.”
Pitt’s defense held Hunter Dickinson to just 11 points; Dickinson had a 31-point effort against Eastern Michigan on Friday. Dickinson being held in check allowed other Wolverine players to take advantage. Freshman Jett Howard – son of Michigan coach Juwan Howard – led all scorers with 17. Kobe Bufkin and Joey Baker each added 14.
Jamarius Burton led Pitt with 14 points. Blake Hinson scored 13 and led the Panthers with six rebounds. Greg Elliott scored 12 for the second consecutive game. John Hugley IV scored 9 in his first game of the season. Hugely missed the team’s first two games after injuring his knee on Sept. 30.
Against Michigan, Hugley took just six shots.
Capel said following the game that Monday was the first time Hugley had played five-on-five ball since being injured but says Hugley’s injury isn’t an excuse for the team’s performance on Wednesday evening.
“I'm still trying to figure my team out because you know, our best player’s been out for six weeks,” Capel said. “So we are trying to figure a lot of things out, but we have to be better. We have to be better on the defensive side of the basketball, and we have to be better at valuing the basketball.”
Hugley played 22 minutes in his return and Capel was pleased with what he saw.
“I thought (Hugley) did some good things. It was good to have him back out there. Obviously, we knew coming in that he would be rusty. We knew as far as condition, he's not at the level that he needs to be and that he'll get to. That's a work in progress,” Capel said.
“We knew coming in you know the stamina wouldn’t be there, but again, I thought he did some good things when we were able to get it down to him,” Capel continued. “He provided us with a little bit more of a presence. He’ll continue to get better.”
The Panthers will face the loser of Wednesday night’s Arizona State-Virginia Commonwealth game in the third-place game on Thursday with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. from the Barclays Center.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
