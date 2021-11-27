PITTSBURGH – The Pitt men's basketball team provided its best offensive output of the season, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Maryland-Baltimore County as the Panthers fell 87-77 to the Retrievers on Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center.
“It’s a shame, because it was our best offensive performance,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said after the game. “We were able to make eight 3s in the first half, to score 44 points (in the first half), to have 77, which is the most we’ve had all year. It’s disappointing that it’s in a loss.
“I’m disappointed in us defensively, that’s where we’ve probably been the best this year."
The game was all about the 3-pointer, with the teams combining for 25 made from beyond the arc. UMBC drained 14 triples.
John Hugley led all scorers with 21 points, including 13 in the second half. Guard Femi Odukale scored 19 points for the Panthers while making two 3-pointers and going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Stony Brook transfer Mouhamadou Gueye had his best outing as a Panther, scoring 14 points and going 4-for-8 from 3-point range.
Keondre Kennedy led the Retrievers with 19 points and was a perfect 4 of 4 from 3-point range. LJ Owens added 18 points and made four from beyond the arc. Szymon Wojcik and Darnell Rogers contributed 13 and 10 points, respectively, for UMBC.
The Panthers outrebounded the Retrievers 34-26 with sophomore wing Will Jeffress leading the way with eight boards.
Odukale committed his second foul of the game with 12:45 remaining in the first half and headed to the bench. The Pitt offense was unable to keep pace with the Retrievers with Odukale on the sidelines, as UMBC went on an 11-0 run in a two-minute span. The Retrievers outscored Pitt 20-8 until Odukale returned with eight minutes remaining in the half. The Panthers’ 15-13 lead turned into a 33-23 deficit during that time.
“We need him on the court. He’s a guy that’s one of our best offensive players, but he’s also one of our better defensive players,” Capel said of Odukale. “Certainly, having him pick up his second foul that early was not great for us.”
UMBC took a 55-44 lead into halftime after making 11 3-pointers in the first half.
“I thought defensively we were a little bit better in the second half, but we just could never overcome that initial first 20 minutes of how they bombarded us with threes,” Capel said.
The Retrievers built on their halftime lead and went up by 15 just three minutes into the second half. The Panthers wouldn’t go away, going on an 11-1 run to pull within five as they trailed 62-57 with 13:28 remaining.
The Retrievers would not be denied as they responded with a 9-0 run of their own to go up 71-57 with under 10 minutes remaining and they would never look back.
Capel believes the game is one the team can build on from an offensive standpoint, but says there are things that need to be corrected on defense.
“I’ve said we have to win ugly,” Capel said. “We have to understand that all the time and we have to do it every time we step on the court.”
The loss is Pitt’s second straight defeat and drops the Panthers to 2-4 on the year. Pitt will host Minnesota in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
