PITTSBURGH – The Pitt men's basketball team won its first game of the season for the first time since 2019 as the Panthers cruised to a 80-58 victory over Tennessee-Martin on Monday night at Petersen Events Center.
Pitt forward Blake Hinson led all scorers with 27 points and 13 rebounds while making four of the Panthers’ 11 3-pointers. Hinson led the Panthers in points in both exhibition games, scoring 20 points against Clarion and 29 versus Edinboro.
It was Hinson’s first regular-season game action in over two years after spending the past two seasons at Iowa State, where he did not participate after transferring from Mississippi following the 2019-20 season.
Pitt center Federiko Federiko, a transfer from Northern Oklahoma, scored 13 points and snagged seven rebounds, while Marquette graduate transfer Greg Elliott posted 11 points and four boards.
Returning Pitt guard Jamarius Burton added 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Colgate transfer Nelly Cummings, a WPIAL product from Lincoln Park, scored eight points, dished out seven assists and nabbed three boards.
The game got off to a slow start, with the score tied at 6-all seven minutes into the game. Pitt began to open things up with a 12-2 run to give the Panthers an 18-8 lead. They followed it up with an 8-0 run late in the first half and the Panthers took a 37-24 lead into halftime.
It was all Pitt in the second half, with the Panthers going on a 20-2 run in a span of five and a half minutes to go up 71-40 with 8:20 remaining in the game.
Former Pitt player Parker Stewart, who played for the Panthers for one season under former coach Kevin Stallings from 2017-18, was leading the Skyhawks with nine points in his return to the Pete, but was ejected six minutes into the second half after he got tied up with Hinson. Cummings came to Hinson’s defense and a lengthy review by the officials resulted in Stewart being issued two Flagrant 1 fouls and an ejection. Hinson was also issued a Flagrant 1 and Cummings received a technical foul.
Guard KJ Simon was the only member of the Skyhawks to score in double digits with 11 points. Jordan Sears added eight points, while Koby Jeffries and Desmond Williams each added six. The Skyhawks shot 3 of 19 from 3-point range, with Williams making two 3-point shots.
Pitt was without last year’s leading scorer, forward John Hugley, who missed with a knee injury. Panthers wing Will Jeffress also missed the opener with a foot injury. It remains to be seen whether either Hugley or Jeffress will be available when Pitt hosts rival West Virginia at 7 p.m. Friday night.
