The Pitt men's basketball team followed a familiar script on Sunday. The Panthers blew an early lead and saw a comeback bid fall short as the visitors fell to Georgia Tech, 71-65, at McCamish Pavilion.
The loss is the Panthers’ fifth in their past six games.
Despite leading for the first 14 minutes of the game, the Panthers were held to just 22 points in a first half that was marked by sloppy play. By halftime, the Panthers committed 12 turnovers, made just eight shots and missed six free throws. Pitt was also outscored 16-4 in the final nine minutes of the first half. Georgia Tech (10-8, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 31-22 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Pitt (9-7, 5-6) coach Jeff Capel says the answer to what his Panthers needed to do during the final nine-minute stretch of the first half is simple.
"Make shots. That’s what we have to do,” Capel said after the game. “We have to make shots and we have to execute better – but it would help if we made some shots.”
Capel said his team needed to handle the basketball better against a Georgia Tech team that is second in the ACC in both forcing turnovers and steals.
“We weren’t strong with the basketball. Some of the decision making wasn’t good. That’s what happened. But that’s what they do; that’s their defense, they steal the basketball,” Capel said.
Pitt finished the game with 18 turnovers, shot 51% and made 8 of 15 free throws.
“You can’t turn the ball over 18 times and you have to do a better job from the foul line,” Capel said. “I thought those two things were a big part of the game, and a big reason why we weren’t able to get the win.”
Led by Ithiel Horton and Au’Diese Toney, the Panthers came out hot in the second half, matching their first half point total in the first nine minutes of the second half. After leading scorer Moses Wright (24 points) gave the Yellow Jackets an 11-point lead early in the final period, Horton and Toney took over, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to bring Pitt within five. The two combined to score 28 of Pitt’s 43 second-half points, with Horton leading the Panthers with 18 points, 15 coming in the second half.
Horton said his second-half performance was fueled by an impassioned moment from his head coach at halftime, and possibly by a change of footwear.
“In the first half, I don’t know, I was just out of it for some reason,” Horton said. “And then I came in, I switched my shoes – I don’t know if that had something to do with it – and I just told myself, look, you got to step up your game. You’re one of the leaders on this team, you’ve got to step it up. And it just kind of flipped.
“Also, when Coach banged on one of the lockers (at halftime) kind of telling us to get it together, that kind of just snapped me out of the funk I was in."
Xavier Johnson, who spent much of the second half on the bench with four fouls, tied the game at 55 with 4:36 remaining, but Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe hit a 3-pointer 16 seconds later that would give the Yellow Jackets the lead for good.
The Panthers missing their starting point guard for 11 minutes of the second half presented some challenges, despite Johnson’s teammates stepping up in his absence.
“We need him in the game. It hurt us when we didn’t have him in the game,” Capel said of Johnson, who finished the game with 13 points, four assists and seven turnovers before fouling out with just under two minutes remaining. “There’s a difference when he’s not in the game for us.”
Justin Champagnie added 13 points for Pitt.
Devoe scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half. Bubba Parham added 11 points. Jose Alvarado chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.
Pitt is scheduled to host North Carolina State at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.