After Pitt lost to Minnesota by one point on Tuesday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, coach Jeff Capel called the loss a “gut punch.” The Panthers suffered more heartbreak in Charlottesville as they fell to Virginia 57-56 at John Paul Jones Arena on Friday night for their fourth consecutive loss.
Jamarius Burton gave the Panthers a 56-52 lead with 25 seconds remaining after knocking down two free throws. Virginia’s Armaan Franklin missed a layup, but Jayden Gardner made a second-chance layup and was fouled by John Hugley on the play. Gardner made the ensuing free throw, bringing the Cavaliers within one.
Things went from bad to worse as Pitt sophomore Will Jeffress couldn’t inbound the ball and was flagged for a five-second turnover. Virginia got the ball with 9.7 seconds remaining. Taine Murray missed a 3-pointer and Gardner snagged the rebound and made a step-back jumper that bounced off the rim multiple times before falling through the net, giving Virginia a 57-56 lead with 0.9 seconds left.
The loss wasted an incredible shooting performance from 3-point range for the Panthers. Pitt went 8 of 16 from beyond the arc, with six different players connecting from deep.
Gardner led all scorers with 15 points, including the final five of the game. Gardner also added five boards and four assists. Franklin was the only other Cavalier in double digits, with 10 points.
John Hugley led Pitt with 12 points while Burton added 11. Will Jeffress and Mouhamadou Gueye led the team with six boards each.
Pitt got bad news before the game, when starting guard Femi Odukale tried to go in the shoot-around, but was unable to do so. Odukale sustained an ankle injury against Minnesota earlier in the week.
The loss to Virginia drops Pitt to 2-6 on the season and 0-1 in ACC play. The Panthers will have plenty of time to ruminate on this loss as they don’t play again until Thursday when they host Colgate at 8 p.m.
