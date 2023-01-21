Basketball is a game of runs and that was evident on Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center, as Pitt and Florida State exchanged runs but the Seminoles eventually prevailed with a 71-64 victory.
Pitt’s 6-0 run that ended with Blake Hinson’s layup five minutes into the game gave the Panthers a 15-5 lead, but Florida State responded quickly with Caleb Mills and Darin Green Jr. hitting back-to-back three-pointers to pull the Seminoles within four.
They were just getting started.
“I thought we had really good energy to start the game, the first five and half minutes, and then we were not able to sustain it,” Jeff Capel said.
“From the 14-and-a-half-minute mark of the first half for the rest of that half, we didn’t play well,” Capel continued. “I thought we allowed our inability to make shots during that stretch to affect our defense.”
After Jamarius Burton’s jumper pushed Pitt’s lead to 17-11, the Seminoles went on a 14-0 run over the next four minutes. The two teams went back and forth until Florida State went on a 7-0 spurt late in the first half, taking a 39-29 lead into halftime.
The Seminoles outscored the Panthers 34-14 in the final 15 minutes in the first half. Pitt struggled with Florida State’s length, which took the Panthers out of their offensive rhythm. At one point late in the first half, the Panthers had made just two of their previous 13 shots. The Panthers entered halftime shooting 32% and a woeful 17% from beyond the arc.
“I thought we didn’t move the ball as well as we needed to in the first half,” Capel said. “We were trying to take advantage of their five switching, but we weren’t moving it after we had that, we were just trying to play one-on-one.”
But much like they’ve done in several games this season, the Panthers came out blazing in the second half. Pitt went on a 21-6 run in the opening eight minutes of the second half to take a 50-45 lead. Hinson hit back-to-back 3-pointers during the run – one to tie the game at 45, and one to give Pitt the lead.
“When we went on that run to start the second half, we did a much better job of moving the basketball, getting off of it, and finding the guys,” Capel said.
Green – the ACC’s most prolific 3-point shooter – took the game into his hands and scored the Seminoles’ next eight points to give them a one-point lead at the midway point of the second half.
“(Green’s) just a lethal player. He has the ability to knock it down from deep and also put it on the floor. We just didn’t do a good enough job making him uncomfortable,” Burton said. “He’s a very versatile player and he made us pay today.”
After Pitt took a 50-45 lead, the Seminoles outscored Pitt 26-14 the rest of the way, with Green scoring 16 of Florida State’s points.
“We did not defend up to our standards and like we needed to and like we need to to win basketball games in this league. They shot 51 from the floor, 50 from three, that’s not going to win you a lot of games,” Capel said.
Green led all scorers with 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 5 of 8 from three-point range. Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland each added 11 points for the Seminoles, with Cleveland leading Florida State with 8 rebounds.
Burton led Pitt with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Hinson finished with 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Both Hinson and Burton scored 12 in the second half after being held to single digits in the first. Hinson also added 9 rebounds. Greg Elliott added 9 points, including two 3-pointers.
The Panthers shot much better in the second half – 54% from the floor, 31% from three-point range – but it wasn’t enough to hold off Florida State.
