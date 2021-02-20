PITTSBURGH — Since beating Duke on Jan. 19, Pitt had won just one game coming into Saturday’s rescheduled matchup against No. 16 Florida State, whom the Panthers had defeated in their four previous contests at home.
The Seminoles ended their losing streak at the Petersen Events Center as they claimed victory over the Panthers, 79-72, on Saturday evening.
The Seminoles (13-3, 9-2) were coming off their biggest win of the season as they upset No. 7 Virginia with a 21-point win on Monday night while the Panthers (9-9, 5-8) were reeling after a one-point loss to N.C. State on Wednesday evening.
The Seminoles' depth and size proved to be too much for the Panthers, who were without second-leading scorer Au’Diese Toney, who missed the game with an undisclosed injury. Pitt Coach Jeff Capel had no update on Toney’s condition or future availability after the game. Toney is averaging 14.4 points per game for the Panthers and 12 double-digit scoring games under his belt this season.
Pitt’s Justin Champagnie led all scorers with 21 points and added 10 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the season.
Florida State built a 10-point lead midway through the first half before the Panthers were able to get within one following a 13-4 run over the next three minutes. A scoring drought late in the first half put the Panthers further behind as Florida State led 39-33 at halftime.
The Panthers kept it close, but the game turned with just under 12 minutes remaining as Florida State freshman Scottie Barnes got involved in the scoring. The Seminoles led 53-49 and Barnes had just three points up until that point, before scoring six on Florida State’s 8-2 run that gave the Seminoles a 61-51 lead with 9:21 remaining in the game.
RaiQuan Gray led the Seminoles with 16 points, while RayQuan Evans and Malik Osborne each added 12, and Barnes chipped in with 11.
After a rough first half in which he scored just a single point, Pitt’s Xavier Johnson rebounded in the second half to finish the game with 15 points. Nike Sibande, who saw significant minutes in Toney’s absence, scored 12 points and added 7 boards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.