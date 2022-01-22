Despite Pitt and Clemson each carrying matching 2-5 conference records coming into Saturday’s matchup at Littlejohn Coliseum, the Tigers thoroughly outshot and outplayed the Panthers as Clemson cruised to a 75-48 victory on Saturday evening.
The Panthers (7-12, 2-6 ACC) were outscored 37-21 in the second half as they were held to a season-low 48 points.
“They were terrific in all phases of the game. They shot the basketball well. They pressured us, forced us into 20 turnovers,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said following the game. “They were terrific, and we were really bad.”
Led by guard Al-Amir Dawes, who scored 19 points with five made 3-pointers, the Tigers were simply too much for Pitt to handle on both offense and defense. The Panthers scored just eight points in the paint, making their task even more difficult as their shooting has often struggled this season.
Clemson had four players score in double digits. In addition to Dawes, forward PJ Hall scored 16, Chase Hunter added 13 and David Collins tallied 10.
The Tigers finished the game shooting 48% from both the field and 3-point range, making 12 threes.
The Tigers jumped out to an early lead as Hall scored the game’s first five points. Femi Odukale and Jamarius Burton carried the Panthers early, as they combined to score Pitt’s first 12 points. Noah Collier’s dunk capped off a 7-0 Pitt run and pulled the Panthers within one as Clemson lead 15-14 nine minutes into the game.
It took until the midway point of the first half for Pitt sophomore forward John Hugley to get going. Hugley quickly made 3 of 4 free throws and a jumper. It appeared Hugley had tied the game at 22 with a 3-pointer with just under seven minutes remaining in the half, but replay showed the ball hadn’t left Hugley’s hands before the shot clock expired. Clemson held onto a 22-19 lead.
Following Hugley’s waved off shot, Clemson outscored Pitt 16-8 to end the half and the Tigers took a 38-27 lead into halftime.
The Panthers started the second half on a 5-0 run, but they were unable to stop the Tigers, who led 49-36 five minutes into the second half.
Capel was blunt in his assessment of his team’s zone defense.
“Yeah, it’s been bad. It hasn’t been good. We haven’t gotten out to the shooters. We haven’t moved. We haven’t kept them out of the high post,” Capel said. “We have to get back to work and get better.”
Hugley’s two made free throws at the 13:20 mark of the second half were the only points the Panthers would score for the next 5:35 of game play. Clemson also went cold during much of that time – at one point making just one of their previous eight field-goal attempts – but free throws by Hall and Hunter Tyson allowed the Tigers to add to their lead as Pitt’s lengthy scoring drought went on.
“Clemson’s defense was very intense, and they forced us into 20 turnovers," Capel said. "That was the problem. We didn’t do a great job of valuing the basketball.”
The Tigers scored 23 points off of Pitt turnovers.
Guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo, a former walk-on who was put on scholarship recently, ended the Pitt scoring drought with a 3-pointer with 7:45 to go in the game. The Panthers trailed 56-41.
Pitt was dealt a blow as Burton fouled out with 7:26 remaining in the game, leaving the Panthers without their best shooter the rest of the way. Things went from bad to worse as Mouhamadou Gueye was tagged with his fourth foul and Capel was called for a technical foul. All of those events occurred within a 20-second span. Hunter, Dawes and Collins were a perfect 6-for-6 on the ensuing free throws, giving Clemson a 62-41 lead with just over seven minutes to play and the rout was on.
Hugley led Pitt with 15 points, while Burton and Odukale each scored 10.
The win is Clemson’s ninth straight over Pitt, with the Panthers’ last win over the Tigers coming in the 2013-14 season.
Capel is eager for his players to put this loss behind them.
“We’ll move onto the next fight,” Capel said. “Our whole focus right now will be on Tuesday.”
Pitt will host Syracuse at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
