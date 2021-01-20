PITTSBURGH – Jeff Capel has never been shy when discussing all he’s learned from his mentor, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
On Tuesday night, Capel took some of the wisdom he learned from the legendary coach to topple the Blue Devils as Pitt hung on for a 79-73 victory at the Petersen Events Center.
“One of the things I learned (at Duke), is you have to fight,” Capel said after the game. "That’s the foundation that that program is built on."
The Panthers had to fight to hold off the Blue Devils in the second half. Pitt took a nine-point lead into halftime and went up by as much as 15 early in the second half, but the Blue Devils refused to quit.
Duke pulled within two points with 1:21 remaining in the game before Au’Diese Toney’s dunk put the Panthers up by four with less than a minute left. Xavier Johnson made two free throws to put the game out of reach.
“In order to beat that team, you have to fight for 40 minutes,” Capel said. “We did that. We were able to sustain a lead throughout the game, even when they made runs. We knew they were going to make runs. We were able to extend it every time they made a run.”
The Panthers quickly jumped out to an 8-0 lead, forcing Krzyzewski to call a timeout with 18:02 remaining in the first. Justin Champagnie again grabbed the spotlight for Pitt, as his 17 points and 10 rebounds in the first half helped the Panthers take a 43-34 lead at halftime.
Champagnie finished the game leading all scorers with 31 points, tying a career-high. The sophomore also added 14 rebounds and five blocked shots. In the eight games Champagnie has played this season, he’s had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds five times.
Capel, who played at Duke before spending seven years as an assistant on Krzyzewski’s staff, joined Notre Dame’s Mike Brey as the only two members of Krzyzewski’s coaching tree to defeat their mentor.
Capel is also the first former Duke player to claim victory over Krzyzewski.
Despite making history, Capel emphasized the win over Duke is not about him.
“It’s big for our program and it’s big for our guys,” Capel said. “Obviously as a program, when you’re trying to build and trying to take the next step, any time you can beat one of the blue-bloods, that’s big. You guys should know me by now. None of this stuff is about me. I had my time when I played. This is about these guys and trying to make sure they have an unbelievable experience.”
The Duke-Pitt matchup was not only noteworthy for the close relationship of the two head coaches. Champagnie and Duke’s Matthew Hurt were seen as two of the top contenders for ACC Player of the Year award coming into the game. Prior to Tuesday night’s contest, Hurt led the conference in points per game with Champagnie right behind.
The Panthers held Hurt to 13 points, allowing Champagnie to leapfrog him atop the league leaderboard.
Champagnie was aware of the discussion surrounding him and Hurt prior to the game and said it was definitely on his mind.
"Before the game, I kept saying to myself, I don't think he's better than me. And I went out there and I kinda proved it," Champagnie said with a grin.
Champagnie was not the only force to be reckoned with on the Panthers. In addition to their clutch scoring in the final minute of the game, Toney added a double-double of his own, with a season-high 22 points and 11 boards while Johnson notched a career-high 11 assists.
Champagnie says a win over Duke is important for a program like Pitt, which was picked by the media to finish No. 13 in the 15-team Atlantic Coast Conference. Pitt moved into fourth place in the ACC with an 8-2 overall record and a 4-1 conference record.
“Pitt is back. That’s what I think it signifies,” Champagnie said of the win over Duke. “I think we’re going to continue to keep this up and try our best and work hard and take everything that’s not given to us.
“We feel like we’re not given a lot of credit in this league. We want to go out there and show why we deserve the credit that we earn.”
Capel is encouraged by what he saw from his team on Tuesday night and throughout the season, but still sees room for improvement.
“We’re not good yet. We’re becoming good,” Capel said. “We want to stay hungry and keep getting better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.