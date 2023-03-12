PITTSBURGH – The mood at Petersen Events Center was one of joy – and determination – on Sunday evening as the Pitt Panthers heard their name called and earned their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2016.
The Panthers will play Mississippi State in one of the First Four play-in games at 9:10 p.m. Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The winner of the game will be slotted as an 11 seed in the Midwest Region and move on to play No. 6 seed Iowa State in Greensboro, North Carolina, at 3:10 p.m. Friday.
While some Pitt fans expressed disappointment on social media at the Panthers winding up in a play-in game, coach Jeff Capel showed no such displeasure on Sunday evening.
“I'm excited and honored that our name was called,” Capel said. “There are a lot of coaches and players right now that would give anything to have heard their name.”
“It was joy with a mixture of hunger,” guard Jamarius Burton said of the moment the Panthers found out they’d be headed for the First Four.
“We're just blessed to be in the dance and have an opportunity to play. It doesn't matter where we were sitting at. It just matters about us having an opportunity.”
It’s been a long journey for Capel, who was named the head coach at Pitt in March 2018. The 2022-23 season marked the first winning season the Panthers have had during his tenure, and they had success with four of their five starters transferring to Pitt during the offseason. Burton, their lone returning starter, transferred to Pitt ahead of the 2021-22 season.
“It's awesome, man,” Capel said. “I'm really just happy for these guys because they've worked. They’ve fought, we've won and I think it's something that's earned.
“For this group to be the group to kind of get back to the big dance is a pretty, pretty cool doggone thing.”
Blake Hinson – who is tied with Burton as the team’s leading scorer – is happy to be part of Capel’s first Pitt team to make the postseason.
“That’s great. That’s awesome,” Hinson said.
Hinson has also had quite a journey. He came to Pitt after not playing for two years. He missed the 2020-21 season at Iowa State due to a medical condition and then left the team in October 2021 following a coaching change. He previously spent two seasons at Mississippi.
“When I was sitting at home last year, I feel like I manifested this in my own head – for me to join a team that accepted me,” Hinson said. “It's worked out like that. This team has accepted me, and then we won, and now we're in the postseason. It’s a dream come true for me, honestly.”
Hinson, Greg Elliott and Nelly Cummings all have postseason experience from their previous schools. While Capel is glad some of his players have that experience, he thinks what they did together this year has also prepared them for the tournament.
“We have some experience. We have guys that have been on the stage,” Capel said, “but look, we played in a great conference. We played really big games all year in tough environments. I think we'll be ready and we're excited about the opportunity to play.”
The Panthers finished the regular season with a 21-10 record and a 14-6 conference record, their best conference finish since joining the ACC in 2013. They beat Georgia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament before falling to eventual champion Duke in the quarterfinals.
This will be Pitt’s 27th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and their second all-time meeting against Mississippi State. The two teams previously met in the NIT in 2001 when the Bulldogs defeated Pitt 66-61.
Though Burton says the team is hungry after being selected for a play-in game, he was quick to mention just how far this Panthers’ team has come compared to where prognosticators thought they’d be in the preseason – and says the team is thankful to be in this position.
“When you look back at the beginning of the season, us being picked 14th in our league and to be here sitting today with this opportunity to play in March Madness, I'm pretty sure all of us are grateful and blessed,” Burton said. “We have an opportunity right here in front of us.”
