Pitt’s athletics department has been placed on three years’ probation following coaching violations by the football and men’s basketball programs.
The probation will not include postseason restrictions or scholarship reductions for either program.
The violations occurred between August 2015 and March 2018. Former basketball coach Kevin Stallings and current football coach Pat Narduzzi both used non-coaching staff members to perform coaching duties.
In addition, Stallings was also found to have an alert system in place to ensure that non-coaching staff members were not caught performing coaching duties and he actively attempted to cover up the violations by having practice film deleted.
The basketball program also produced personalized recruiting videos for 12 prospective student-athletes, showing the videos to them during their visits to campus between May and September 2017 – a violation of NCAA rules.
The NCAA press release stated Stallings “did not promote an atmosphere for compliance” and did not end the violations despite warnings from athletic department officials.
Former director of basketball operations Dan Cage violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he refused to be interviewed about his involvement in coaching activities despite being a non-coaching staff member.
Both Stallings and Cage were hit with three-year show-cause orders.
The football program was also found to have non-coaching staff members participate in coaching duties, as Narduzzi asked a quality control staff member to help out during practice drills in 2017. Narduzzi was also at the practice facility between August 2015 and November 2017 when three quality control staff members engaged in coaching activities, including throwing footballs and holding play cards.
“As head coach of the University of Pittsburgh football program, I am wholeheartedly committed to following NCAA rules and preventing these types of issues from happening again,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “I fully recognize my responsibility in what occurred and, equally important, how those missteps will be corrected as we proceed forward.”
In addition to three years’ probation which will end on February 19, 2023, Pitt was fined $5,000 plus 0.5% of the football and men’s basketball budgets.
“Pitt athletics is steadfastly committed to integrity and NCAA rules compliance,” Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke said in a statement. “A reflection of that strong commitment is the fact that, upon discovering these violations, we immediately provided a self-report to the NCAA and began a cooperative and thorough review. While disappointed in the violations, I am confident that our already-strong culture of compliance will help each of our programs avoid such situations in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.