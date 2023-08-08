PITTSBURGH – Alliance 412 is diving in headfirst with a new program aimed at attracting student athletes to Pitt and retaining the ones who already wear the Pitt script.
Pitt’s preferred name, image, and likeness (NIL) collective, Alliance 412 announced on Tuesday afternoon its plan for “Oakland Originals” the marketing arm of the collective that will provide athletes with resources to create their own content, build personal brands, and navigate both the NIL space and the business aspect of it.
Alliance 412 has partnered with local marketing agency Jaster Athletes in the endeavor.
Jaster Athletes CEO Jordon Rooney explained what Oakland Originals is at a press event held by Alliance 412 Monday evening.
“The marketing entity for Alliance (412) and all things NIL, but also it’s going to be a marketing agency for Pitt’s athletes,” Rooney said. “All of Pitt’s athletes, through partnership with us, will be able to get content created, brand coaching, graphic design, and financial literacy.”
Alliance 412 Chief Operating Officer Jeff Goldberg and Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer John Pelusi were also on hand Monday evening to discuss the goals of the new program.
Oakland Originials will be the first program of its kind – a marketing arm for athletes being run by an NIL collective, something Pelusi believes gives Pitt an advantage even though other schools will almost certainly follow suit.
“When you’re first to market, there’s an advantage. They’re all going to be catching up as we continue to innovate,” Pelusi said.
In the video released with the announcement on Tuesday evening featured Tony Dorsett, LeSean McCoy, Kenny Pickett and DeJuan Blair, along with former Pitt standouts Hugh Green, Rickey Jackson and Jerome Lane, as Oakland Originals seeks to not just help current student athletes build personal brands but also provide them with mentorship from past Pitt players.
“It’s not just money – it’s connections, it’s resources, it’s networking. It’s helping (student athletes) beyond their playing career currently,” Rooney said.
Pelusi played tight end at Pitt from 2005-08 before receiving his MBA from the university’s Katz Business School. He previously worked in the school’s Life Skills program that supports student athletes with academics and professional career development. While there, Pelusi started a mentorship program and mentioned a well-known Pittsburgh athlete who participated during his time at Pitt.
“Tyler Palko mentored Kenny (Pickett) for his last few years at Pitt. (Palko) helped him through the process of retention and making sure Kenny was doing all the things and asking all the right questions, like whether or not to come back for his senior year or enter the draft,” Pelusi said.
Pelusi added that Pitt is fortunate to have a great alumni base, including former Pitt players who are always eager to help out.
“The legends that you saw it that video, when I reached to out to them, they were more than happy to come back and help us build because they understand the importance of it,” Pelusi said. “They’re always looking for ways to help out and they understand the changing landscape.
“Certainly things for Hugh Green and Rickey Jackson and Tony (Dorsett) were a lot different than they are now – and if they can help, they certainly want to,” Pelusi continued.
The announcement of Oakland Originals is another step for Pitt to remain competitive in the ever-changing landscape of college sports and it has support from some key members of the school’s athletics department – namely football coach Pat Narduzzi and men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel, both of whom appeared in the video released on Tuesday.
Pelusi said Athletic Director Heather Lyke has also been supportive of Alliance 412 and Oakland Originals.
“She knows it’s a very important initiative,” Pelusi said. “And for all the success that she’s built, to continue to be on the trajectory that she is, NIL’s going to be a big factor in that.”
Alliance 412 was founded by Chief Executive Officer Chris Bickell, a 1997 alumnus of Pitt. Bickell has spent most of his career in information technology and has been major supporter of Pitt athletics. In 2021 Bickell donated $20 million, the largest single donation in the history of Pitt athletics.
