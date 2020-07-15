Luke Moore Chestnut Ridge

The PIAA Board of Directors on Wednesday passed a motion to reduce the number of high school wrestling weight classes from 14 to 13 for next season.

A third reading of the proposal was given during a Zoom meeting, and the vote passed.

“I think it’s the right move,” PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi said. “It’s been a three-year process and the coaches association has been fully supportive of this. They’ve wanted it. They voted for it repeatedly.”

The weight classes are: 106 pounds, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, 285. That’s the same as the NFHS weights through 160, but differs in the upper weights, which this past season included 170, 182, 195 and 220 pounds.

