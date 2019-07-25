LATROBE – Arrivals at St. Vincent College were mostly subdued as the Pittsburgh Steelers reported to training camp on Thursday.
OK, there was Eli Rogers’ arrival in a semi, complete with a hard hat and construction apparel.
The quiet, almost chill, atmosphere as players filed in presented a stark contrast to the vibe surrounding the team all through 2018 as running back Le’Veon Bell held out the entire season with receiver Antonio Brown’s sudden rebellion punctuating a season that saw Pittsburgh fall from a 7-2-1 start to a 2-4 finish that left the Steelers at 9-6-1 and out of the postseason for the first time since 2013.
“I think everyone is really, really focused,” cornerback Joe Haden said. “Not really much to talk about when you don’t make the playoffs. There’s very high expectations when you play for the Steelers.
“Actions speak louder than words, and I think that’s a really good thing.”
Transactions also speak loudly when Pro-Bowl caliber players are on the move.
Bell signed a four-year, $52-million contract with the New York Jets during the offseason while the Steelers dealt Brown to the Oakland Raiders in exchange for a third- and a fifth-round selection in this spring’s NFL draft.
While training camp brings a refreshed sense of optimism and expectations, this summer’s stay at St. Vincent finds some members of the franchise relaxed to be largely distraction-free before the first whistle.
“It’s quiet in Pittsburgh,” defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said. “Surprise, surprise. But I think we’re just ready to get started.”
So, will there be an urgency to prove that the team is better off without the disturbances created?
“I don’t look at it like that,” Heyward continued. “I look at it like it’s 2019. Honestly, we just want to win a Super Bowl. What is in the past is the past and we’re ready to go with the guys we’ve got here.”
With the obvious talent lost in Bell and Brown, and the emergence of new AFC superpowers – such as the Kansas City Chiefs – and the continued dominance in New England, the expectations of the Steelers are not matched by those forecasting the team.
Center Maurkice Pouncey is OK with that.
“Not a lot of people are saying we’re going to be good,” Pouncey said. “I’ve always liked being the underdog. Ever since I’ve started playing football, I’ve always been the underdog. Maybe that’s the best way to be.
“We can be really good. Any time you have a Hall of Fame quarterback you have a good chance of winning.”
But what changes in the offense can be expected? JuJu Smith-Schuster steps in as the Steelers’ top pass-catcher on the depth chart with Donte Moncrief – a signing from Jacksonville – also picking up the slack left behind by Brown.
It also gives running back James Conner the keys to the No. 1 spot in the backfield without the threat of Bell’s return hanging over his head.
With one of the NFL’s top offensive lines returning all five starters who played the bulk of 2018’s snaps, guard Ramon Foster is confident that his group can pave the way for whoever is trusted with the ball.
“It’s up to us, the guys up front, to control what’s going on,” Foster said. “If we don’t do our job on the front end, which we should, then it falls on us. I think we’ll be fine, either way.”
Then there’s the matter of a four-month stretch where not much came from the locker room that wasn’t business as usual.
“It was good,” Foster said. “We needed that. We had nothing from nobody, which is always good. But we usually never do. Just ready to get to work.”
His linemate agrees.
“It’s been a fun offseason,” Pouncey said. “We haven’t had a lot of stories in the media, and that’s usually a good thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.