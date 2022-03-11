JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Melissa King drove 65 miles from Fayette County to ask.
And Dr. Mehmet Oz saw it coming.
"Everyone thinks you're a 'RINO,' " she asked, referencing well-circulated images of Oz alongside prominent Democrats such as Oprah Winfrey and Whoopie Goldberg. "You seem like a nice guy ... but what's the truth?"
The "Republican In Name Only" challenge has followed Oz, 61, like a bright Hollywood spotlight since the celebrity heart surgeon announced his intent to run for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat in November.
And as he addressed a crowd of more than 50 inside the The Bottle Works on Friday in Johnstown, Oz appeared intent on answering that question.
In a town hall similar to the popular namesake health show that made him famous, Oz spent much of an hour focusing on conservative cornerstones – including his staunch support of "shared values," his pro-energy beliefs and COVID-19 policy concerns.
And pointing to his years in the public eye, Oz said he's shown the nation time after time that he's never been afraid to fight for important stances.
"I've been called 'a snake oil salesman' ... because I stand up for what I believe in. I've fought the biggest battles," he said, referring to his support for the untested hydroxychloroquine drug as as potential COVID-19 treatment as one example.
"You know my history," he said. "I can't be bought."
Making his second trip to the area in two months, Oz again focused on his criticism of "authoritarian" COVID-19 safety policy, which he said took personal choice away from the masses.
But he also touched on other topics and often stressed what he called his shared values with Western Pennsylvania – describing himself as a pro Second Amendment "constitutionalist" who wants to use Pennsylvania's natural gas to solve many of the energy challenges facing the world.
"We need the freedom to frack," he said, saying domestic policy should be flipped to encourage more natural gas drilling.
"It's a false narrative that the Green New Deal has all the solutions," he said.
On the war in Ukraine, Oz said Washington needs to send a more direct direct to Vladamir Putin "that he's going to be in trouble for the rest of his tenure" if he doesn't back down.
"Don't push us," he said, when asked to provide specifics. "Otherwise ... this beautiful picture of Russia won't look like that when we're done. We have to squeeze him."
• On guns, Oz said he grew up hunting.
"Every law abiding American citizen should have the right to buy any gun of their choice."
• Regarding abortion, a topic he's taken heat for among some conservatives for offering mixed answers on the topic in recent years, Oz said he is 100% pro life.
Oz was questioned on Fox News after he said his stance had three exceptions back in January: A woman's health, rape and incest.
He's also been quoted as suggesting that life begins in a mother's womb.
It was a point one attendee raised during a question-and-answer session with Oz on Friday.
Oz responded that his belief today is simple – that life begins at conception.
"My position got twisted," Oz said, chatting one-on-one with the local man.
For Conemugh Township resident Carol Custer, it's Oz's personable nature that led her to "Team Oz" earlier this year.
"He's so down to earth... and seems like he's really going to fight for everyday people," she said, while leaving the event with two campaign signs under one arm.
King, the owner of a trucking company that has had to adapt to navigate the difficult economy, isn't making a commitment to any Republican senate candidate just yet.
But much of his message resonated with her Friday – and she credited the way Oz was able to handle the moment – and "my RINO question" – with ease.
At one point, a handful of coins fell where the Fayete County woman sitting, creating an awkward moment during Oz's speech – but not for the TV personality.
"I cannot be bought," he said, turning toward her with a smile.
"That personality – he's down to earth," King said. "And he gave Trump a lot of praise. I liked that."
