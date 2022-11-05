PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Democratic Party's stars were out in full force Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
So much so, Steelers legend Franco Harris inexplicably blended into the background of a crowd of thousands gathered on the University of Pittsburgh campus to hear former President Barack Obama rally in support of U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman.
Obama, who returned in recent weeks to the campaign trail hoping to push Democrats nationwide across the finish line in several close gubernatorial and Senate races, spoke heavily on his bleak outlook of an America under Republican control.
"It shouldn't be controversial to say the most personal health care choices should be made by a woman and her doctor and not a bunch of mostly male politicians," Obama said to the crowd. "That's why when the Supreme Court struck down Roe, it was a wake-up for a lot of young people, especially young women who may have taken Roe for granted. It was a reminder that a politiczed court can reinterpret what we thought were well-settled constitutional rights.
"We can go backwards. If the Republicans take back the House and Senate, we can be one presidential election away from a nationwide ban on access to abortion. That might just be the beginning. ... Other freedoms we take for granted might be at risk."
Obama derided Dr. Mehmet Oz's answer while dancing around a question about abortion in last month's Senate debate that the issue should be brought up with a woman, her doctor and local politicians.
"A mayor gets to decide what you do with your body?" Obama asked during his speech. "Which school board member? County sheriff? Who exactly are you talking about who should tell you when to start a family? John Fetterman believes women should be able to make their own health care decisions. And if you send him to Washington, he'll make sure women in Pennsylvania always have access to the care they need."
The former president also spoke about the fairness and admitting defeat, as John McCain did for him in the 2008 presidential election.
"Vote for leaders who want to fight for that big, inclusive, hopeful, forward-looking America we believe in," Obama said. "Vote for a country that is more fair and equal and more just and more free. It is in your hands. Let's get to work."
Oz, the former daytime talk show host, is either narrowly leading or in a dead heat with Fetterman after overcoming rough polling numbers after the spring primary. Oz was scheduled to campaign with former President Donald Trump in Latrobe on Saturday and with Maine Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday.
Three polls released in November show Oz up anywhere from two to three points, which in all three cases falls within the margin of error. A Fox News poll in July showed an 11-point lead for Fetterman, who performed unevenly in the lone Senate debate Oct. 25 while still recovering from a stroke suffered days before the May 17 primary.
Fetterman, who spoke for about seven minutes, hit on his main topics of eliminating the filibuster, raising the minimum wage, protecting Medicare and Social Security, protecting marriage equality and codifying Roe v. Wade into law.
"I'm going to need every last one of you to get out and help get the vote out," Fetterman said. "Please, send Dr. Oz back to New Jersey and please send me to Washington, D.C."
Before leaving the stage, Obama embraced the Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, and held John Fetterman's arm up in the air. The two were off to a Philadelphia rally later Saturday with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro.
Gisele Fetterman introduced her husband in a short speech. Other speakers included Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison and Congressional candidates Chris DiLuzio and Summer Lee.
