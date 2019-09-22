Hundreds of people visited downtown Johnstown’s Central Park on Saturday afternoon to “celebrate people in recovery from addiction, laud the contributions of treatment and service providers and promote the message that recovery in all its forms is possible,” event organizers said.
“Recovery in the Valley,” a resource fair put on jointly by the Cambria County Drug Coalition, Behavioral Health of Cambria County and Magellan Healthcare, was scheduled as part of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s 30th annual National Recovery Month.
Five keynote speakers delivered remarks from the steps of the park’s gazebo, one at the top of each hour from 1 to 5 p.m. They were Jorge Gandara, who discussed the role of faith in recovery from addiction; Tracy Selak, who talked about mental health; Matt Mikeska, who discussed medical-assisted treatment; Keith Elders, who talked about 12-step recovery programs; and Ronna Yablonski, executive director of the Cambria County Drug Coalition.
“We want to embrace recovery as a reality and be sure that all the services and supports needed are in place,” Yablonski told the crowd during her closing remarks. “People can and do recover. Though treatment does not look the same for any two people, it is positively effective and it does work.”
At tables set up throughout the park, staff from more than a dozen behavioral health providers, church groups and other recovery-focused organizations provided information about the resources they offer.
Yablonski said that the turnout for the event was “absolutely amazing,” adding that there was “a constant flow of people in and out of the park during the day.” During her closing remarks, she invited interested individuals to “join in the work of the coalition.”
“Join us,” she said, “as we make the work of recovery in the valley our work not just one day a year, but every day.”
The family-friendly event included several activities for children, including a bounce house, a face-painting table and a miniature petting zoo featuring goats from Trinity Farms Center for Healing. Musical entertainment was provided by The Junction and Bill and the Band.
