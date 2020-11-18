JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced Wednesday the cancellation of the 2020-21 winter sports schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, following a vote of the league’s board of directors.
The conference gave member schools until Wednesday afternoon to decide if individual programs wanted to play a season despite the board's vote.
“Should member institutions wish to compete in fall and winter sport championship seasons, they are to declare their intent to the conference office by the end of the work day Wednesday,” the conference statement said. “The PSAC office will review all notifications and make an announcement as soon as possible as to whether there is support to continue with a championship season in any of those sports.”
PSAC members include: Pitt-Johnstown; IUP; Bloomsburg; California (Pa.); Clarion; East Stroudsburg; Edinboro; Gannon; Kutztown; Lock Haven; Mansfield; Mercyhurst; Millersville; Seton Hill; Shepherd; Shippensburg; Slippery Rock and West Chester.
The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown will follow the lead of the conference.
“UPJ is going to follow the conference decision and not have a conference winter sports schedule,” said Pat Pecora, Pitt-Johnstown’s athletic director and veteran wrestling coach. "There will be no schedule for the winter sports. We plan to revisit that later on in February and reevaluate where we're at as a state and a country."
In addition to Pitt-Johnstown, nearby IUP also will follow the conference's decision to cancel.
"IUP Athletics understands the decision by the PSAC Board of Directors to cancel competition for winter sports, Director of Athletics Todd Garzarelli said. "We continue to be in full support as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff continues to be our priority.
"We will continue to explore possible opportunities for our fall and winter student-athletes to be able to compete in some capacity during the spring semester. We will do so with the health and well-being of our entire department in mind while keeping in mind the current landscape of this virus."
Last week, the conference’s board cancelled PSAC Championship seasons in fall sports. The board agreed to proceed with the intent to play a full regular and championship season for all spring sports in 2021.
“With careful consideration to health concerns and realistic abilities to conduct sport seasons amid this pandemic, our conference and our membership is forced to make some very difficult decisions,” PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray said. “With the time we have to continue weighing our options, we are fully committed to playing a spring sports season. We will remain supportive of any other decisions to play sports and host championship events should our membership view it as a safe and reasonable opportunity.”
'The reality of it'
Fall and winter sports that may be subject to cancellation include: men’s and women’s basketball, cross country, indoor track & field, soccer and swimming, as well as women’s sports in volleyball and field hockey, and men’s sports in football and wrestling. Any cancellation of league schedules or championships does not preclude individual institutions from participating in countable athletically related activities nor exploring competition outside of the previously mandated schedule.
“It’s the reality of it,” Pecora said of the COVID-19 interrupted seasons. “It’s disappointing. As I’ve said before, my whole mentality now is tough times never last, tough people do. I want to get that across to the athletes.”
Pecora is hopeful the winter sports athletes eventually might be able to compete. The Mountain Cats will continue to meet and practice within safety guidelines.
“We’re going to have practices,” Pecora said. “The camaraderie and the physical and mental health of an individual, bringing them back as a team, practicing together and training together is the journey and that will help a lot. The hope is that somewhere down the line we’ll be able to get some competition in.
“It might not be in January. Maybe come late February when we reevaluate where the state's at, where the country is at. Two things. One, we’ll be practicing. Two, there will be hope. That’s where we’re at right now.”
