ANDERSON[mdash] Wanda M., 54, of Gallitzin, passed away September 5, 2019. Born May 22, 1965 in Johnstown. Preceded in death by father, James E. Anderson. Survived by mother, Darlene (Bishop) Anderson; sister, Debbie and husband, Ernie Deyarmin; and niece, Sabrina Deyarmin. Friends will be r…