PennDOT officials indicated Tuesday that PennDOT is following the red-yellow-green schema contained in Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 reopening plan for reopening its driver’s license centers and photo license centers.
Those centers have been closed since March 16.
The information was provided during a conference call Tuesday afternoon with two top PennDOT officials – Yassmin Gramian, acting secretary of transportation, and Kurt Myers, deputy secretary for driver and vehicle services.
Counties in the red phase of the reopening plan remain under a stay-at-home order; counties in the yellow phase will see “aggressive mitigation” measures continue, but nonessential businesses will be allowed to reopen while following safety guidelines.
Twenty-four counties in the northern half of the state are to turn yellow on Friday, but the rest of the state, including Cambria and Somerset counties, will remain red until to-be-determined dates in the future.
Myers said that the driver’s license centers in each county will reopen as close to immediately as possible once that county turns yellow. Once centers reopen, employees will wear masks, and customers will be asked to wear masks and continue practicing social distancing.
Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits scheduled to expire on or before May 31 have been pushed back to June 30; expiration dates for vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections that would have expired before April 30 were pushed back to May 31. Myers noted that various PennDOT transactions, including vehicle registrations, can be done online.
“We are carefully monitoring the extension dates base on the amount of work that’s coming in,” Myers said. “We do literally 20,000 to 25,000 transactions per day at our driver’s license centers ... so, obviously, there is a backlog. Inevitably, all of those transactions are going to need to be processed.”
Also during the call, Gramian reported that PennDOT’s revenues dropped approximately 30% in April. A big part of that decline, she said, is due to the drop in the number of people who are driving during the pandemic and the resultant drop in the amount of gas tax funds going to PennDOT.
