STATE COLLEGE – Penn State begins its 2020 season at Indiana on Oct. 24 as part of the Big Ten’s revised fall football schedule.
The Big Ten on Wednesday pivoted to a late October start to the season after initially postponing its fall sports season because of concerns for the coronavirus’ long-term health impact on Aug. 11.
“We are so much better and so much more prepared to play than we were 43 days ago,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said following the midweek announcement.
Penn State rounds out October by hosting Ohio State on Halloween in the Nittany Lions’ home opener at Beaver Stadium. Penn State hosts Maryland on Nov. 7 for back-to-back games at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State travels to Nebraska on Nov. 14 and will host Iowa on Nov. 21. The Nittany Lions conclude their November schedule with a trip to Michigan on Nov. 28.
December for Penn State begins with a trip to Rutgers on Dec. 5, and the Nittany Lions host Michigan State on Dec. 12.
Penn State will play a ninth game on Dec. 19. A Big Ten West division opponent for the Nittany Lions in Week 9 will be decided on teams' records after the first eight weeks.
Penn State’s 2020 schedule includes four home games and four road games without any bye weeks, with an undetermined opponent in Week 9. The Nittany Lions will play two games in October, four contests in November and three in December.
The College Football Playoff committee will select its final four teams on Dec. 20.
“If you want to make the playoffs, and you want to guarantee you’re going to be in the playoffs, you pretty much need to be undefeated,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Saturday during an appearance on the Big Ten Network. “We won the Big Ten championship a few years back and didn’t make the playoffs. So we understand. We learned that lesson well. You better take it one game at a time. You better not take anybody for granted, and you better put yourself in position to play your best football week in and week out.”
Penn State brings back 17 starters – including Associated Press preseason first-team All-American tight end Pat Freiermuth – from a team that went 11-2 in 2019 and defeated Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. Penn State ended the season with a No. 9 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Backlash for the conference’s Aug. 11 decision was vocal and nationwide. It included a protest in front of the Big Ten offices in Rosemont, Illinois, and President Donald Trump urged league leaders to reconsider their decision to postpone the season.
Kickoff times and television designations for Penn State’s 2020 have yet to be determined.
