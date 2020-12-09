Pennsylvania Highlands Community College students who’ve earned or are earning an associate’s degree will now be able to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Juniata College through a cooperative program.
Steve Nunez, president of Penn Highlands, and James Troha, president of Juniata, signed the transfer agreement Wednesday via a Zoom call that included several representatives from both schools.
“We need to celebrate these kinds of things,” Nunez said. “There’s been so much work that’s been going on in the (background). ... I think it’s important for both of our colleges and for our residents and this is, to me, a really exciting moment for the students of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.”
The program is open to students with an associate’s degree in psychology, liberal arts and sciences or business administration.
Those individuals can now pursue their bachelor’s in communication, business, psychology or environmental science at Juniata.
“These agreements are about serving the students in our areas who are seeking a four-year degree,” Troha said.
“I’m just thrilled that we’re able to get together and identify the programs and the course work to make it all possible, to make it affordable, to make it easy and to bring great value to the students in the Huntingdon County region.”
The colleges have a goal of admitting at least 10 students per year and Juniata will provide Penn Highlands transfers with up to $28,000 every year via a merit-based scholarship program.
Students with a minimum GPA of 3.25 are guaranteed admission to one of Juniata’s pathway programs; those with a GPA of 3.5 or higher are eligible for the maximum amount of $28,000 through the scholarship; a GPA between 3-3.49 are eligible for $24,000 via the merit program; and students who are Phi Theta Kappa members will receive a yearly scholarship of $2,000.
Transfers also will receive an application waiver, priority housing and course registration, collaborative advising and be offered a one-time $1,000 scholarship for one campus visit.
“I know we’ve been working long and hard at getting at this agreement,” Penn Highlands Vice President of Student Services Trish Corle said.
“I think the exciting piece of it is that we all see that there could be more on the horizon.”
The next step for the colleges is to work on a co-location to make it “even easier and simpler for students to interact.”
“If we can get a physical location here on our campus to welcome your students to take your courses and our courses it would help ease the transition of this cooperative agreement,” Troha said. “We are committed to trying to make that happen.”
Nunez agreed, adding that he’s looking forward to future discussions.
