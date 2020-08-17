The United States Postal Service has unexpectedly become a central issue in this year’s presidential election.
USPS officials expect to process the largest amount of mail-in ballots for any general election in the nation’s history with citizens wanting to avoid going to polling places during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mail-in voting is perceived to benefit Democrats. A recent Monmouth University poll found that 72% of Democrats and 48% of independents – but only 22% of Republicans – are very or somewhat likely to vote by mail in the general election.
At the same time, President Donald Trump, a Republican, has started to raise his concerns about fraud with mail-in ballots.
Democrats have accused him and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a mega-Republican donor, of deliberately disrupting the post office ahead of the election. Under DeJoy, the USPS has cut overtime, provided early retirement options for some workers, established a hiring freeze on managers and reassigned or displaced 23 executives. Republicans say those cost-cutting measures are meant to improve the agency that lost $9 billion last year. Democrats contend those moves have delayed mail service heading into the election.
House Democratic leaders support legislation to allocate $25 billion over three years to the Postal Service as part of coronavirus relief, while also advocating for an additional $3.5 billion in supplemental funding for election resources.
“Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump recently said.
“That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it. So, you know, sort of a crazy thing. Very interesting.”
Some Democrats took that to mean the president wanted to hold up the funding in an attempt to hamper mail-in voting.
“(Trump is) basically telling the American people ‘if they get the money for mail-in ballots, and the ballots arrive, and the right to vote is upheld, I’ll lose the election, therefore I’m not going to fund the Post Office,’ ” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, said, during a telephone interview on Monday. “The clarity of that statement is so alarming. He basically says, ‘I can’t win if people get their ballots.’ ”
Casey added: “If the board of governors and others are saying the Post Office needs $25 billion, we should appropriate $25 billion, just like we’ve appropriated lots of dollars for all kinds of important priorities in the pandemic and the jobs crisis.”
Joseph Antal, president emeritus of the Pennsylvania State Association of Letter Carriers, said Trump’s accusations about fraud are “propaganda.”
“I think what you have is you have a president who is a little worried that he may not be reelected,” said Antal, an Ebensburg resident and former Cambria County Democratic Party chairman. “He’s a politician. This is where it all started. That’s what the problem is.”
Likewise, Republicans have accused Democrats of politicizing the issue.
The House Oversight Committee has called for an emergency hearing about potential White House interference in the USPS, inviting DeJoy and Postal Service Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan to testify.
“To be a responsible steward of taxpayers dollars, my responsibility, my legislative responsibility is that we shouldn’t continue to bail out the mismanagement of the United States Postal Service,” said U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, during a telephone interview. “And it’s outrageous that (Speaker of the House Nancy) Pelosi would bring the House back into session not to pass more relief for struggling American workers or for struggling American business, but instead to bail out a horrifically mismanaged government agency. Pelosi’s really showing her true cards here that she’s willing to put the far-left partisan wish list ahead of the needs of the people.”
Joyce said he supports the “incredibly hard working men and women whom I respect” with the USPS, but thinks the agency has “suffered from mismanagement” and is “ill-equipped for the future.”
U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s office said that the Republican senator “does not support even the insinuation of hindering or manipulating a governmental entity for political purposes.”
“That being said, the United States Postal Service is funded through April of 2021,” according to the statement sent by Toomey’s office. “It also has access to a $10 billion loan fund that was established by the Treasury Department via the CARES Act and it is likely that the next COVID-19 bill will provide even more direct assistance. If there are supply chain issues that are causing medicines and financial aid to be delayed, that needs to be addressed.”
