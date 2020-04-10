The thought of living off the grid for years at a time without electricity, cell phone service, internet access, or indoor plumbing might seem unfathomable to most. Doing it thousands of miles away from home in a foreign country where credit cards and travels cheques aren’t accepted makes the experience even more complicated.
But that’s where Andy Mack put himself as a 29-year-old ornithology student from the University of Miami in 1987, to study the ecosystem of a strange land that science knew very little about.
Mack, who now resides among the hardwoods of Fairfield Township in Westmoreland County, once lived for years at time in the rainforest of Papua New Guinea, studying a six-foot-tall, 120-pound bird called the Cassowary, and its relationship to its environment.
PNG is home to the world’s third largest remaining rain forest, rivaled by others in the Amazon and the Congo Basin. “Biologically, it’s unique – there’s no place in the world like it,” said Mack, who admits how special his chance was. “I got an opportunity and took it. Very few biologists had worked there.”
The indigenous Pawai’ia people assisted Mack with his research with the large flightless Cassowaries – finding their droppings, and collecting data from those droppings. He would find how many seeds of what tree species were in the droppings and return later to see how many seeds germinated, then check growth and gap formation rates of other trees and how often they fell.
“When I first went over there, the birds were virtually unstudied and lived in these remote forests," Mack said. "They were secretive and hard to find.”
Learning how inter-dependent the rainforest plants were with Cassowaries was fascinating, Mack said, as the large birds could swallow whole almost any fruit they ate (some as large as oranges), insuring seeds a free ride to a new destination, coddled in fertilizer. “They’re really crucial in maintaining the ecosystem,” he claimed.
“You realize after awhile that every one of those trees in the forest, when you find one, had at one time been a Cassowary dropping. Pretty much every plant in the forest got there because some animal moved it there.”
Cassowaries are considered the world’s most dangerous bird, because they are easily provoked and attack feet-first with sharp four-inch claws, which provided an added level of excitement to daily field work. For Mack, the research was always an adventure.
“Nothing had been studied there, so anything you wanted to do, you could just do it and be the first one to do it,” he said, also claiming that he had conducted the first bird-banding project on the island. “I have records of being the first person to ever put a band on some of these species of birds,” adding, “No one’s ever going to get to do something like this again.”
He added: “It was like being in a place like the U.S .was maybe in the early 1800s or something. I was able to publish first nest descriptions for ... just at that site, maybe 15 or 20 species.”
Mack worked at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia, earning a doctorate at Drexel University. In 2007, he took a new job back in his home state with Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s Powdermill Nature Reserve in Rector, and started a non-profit group called the Institute of Biological Research to keep the PNG project afloat, but it struggled and ultimately folded.
After years of research papers, Mack went his own way, and decided to write something a little more personal than all of the research papers he had previously published in scientific journals. “Searching for Pek Pek: Cassowaries and Conservation in the New Guinea Rainforest,” was published in 2014.
Pek Pek is a Pidgin word for defecation, he said. “I was kind of famous as the person who walked around the forest looking for Pek Pek, and they would kind of make jokes about it, because they had met very few Americans, and here’s this strange guy that came to live with them for a few years, and that’s what he did.”
The book went over well in PNG. “A lot of Papua New Guineans liked it,” he said, because it was different than most reading material about the country in that it avoided stereotypes and what he calls “colonial primitive bias” such as sorcery, witchcraft and tribal fighting.
He’s been working the past few years as the Grants and Contracts Coordinator at Penn State Altoona, helping faculty acquire research money – something he became very proficient at thanks to his PNG experience.
It has been a few years since he’s hiked under a rainforest canopy. Despite having a bucket list of other places he would like to explore, “Yeah, I’d love to go back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.