Despite COVID-19 restrictions stifling activities that winter weather has forced inside, area indoor archery leagues are still forming to provide low-risk fun. Although some area clubs aren’t taking any chances, it’s not too late to join or form a team with those that are proceeding as scheduled.
John Pershing, owner of Lecorchick’s Sporting Supplies in Northern Cambria, said his store’s winter video league will begin Sunday and continue for 10 weeks. Four-person teams will draw compound, longbow or recurve bows and loose arrows with special heads at a video screen featuring random game animals in typical hunting situations.
“We have anywhere from 40 to 50 teams, so we get anywhere from 150 to 200 shooters," Pershing said.
Pershing said he’ll have to wait and see how to proceed with COVID restrictions, but said he will treat the league the same as his store by adhering to the state’s mandated 50% capacity rule.
“Last year, we had to close down right at the end of our league because of COVID and we didn’t get to finish our playoffs until summertime," Pershing said.
Since only four archers at a time can use the range, Pershing said overcrowding won’t be an issue.
“Each team has their own day and time,” he said.
Chad Nagel, co-owner of Simple Men Outdoors in Patton, said COVID won’t have much impact on his video “techno-hunt league” – with four-person teams forming for a 10-week league that begins Monday and ends with playoffs.
“It’s upstairs, it’s isolated, there’s four people in the room at a time,” Nagel said. “There’s ample room to have social distancing.”
Nagel said about 10 teams have been formed, and he expects that number to possibly double.
“But then again, with this coronavirus, a lot of teams may opt to sit out,” Nagel said.
He added that masks are recommended, but archers won’t be forced to wear them.
Chris Fedora, president of Flood City Bowmen and owner of Open Season Outdoors in Altoona, said Flood City will host a casual league for their members.
“That means that there’s no set time for people to come in and shoot,” Fedora said. “They come in at their leisure and shoot. That way we’re trying to keep the amount of people in the building down to a minimum.”
Since the indoor range is available “24/7, 365 days a year,” Fedora said overcrowding shouldn’t be a problem.
The 12-week, members-only winter league usually has about 60 shooters, who are required to shoot once per week with a $5 ante.
“We’re up to around 35 people. It’s not going to be as full and have the normal amount of people,” said Fedora, due to COVID.
He added, “With everything shut down, everybody’s looking to do something – to get out and have some fun. So if you’re an archer, it might be worth it to come up and shoot."
Unlike other sports, enjoying and excelling at archery has little to do with age, gender or even physical disabilities.
Those who may not possess the strength, speed or finesse that define athleticism, can easily slip into the role of what 18th century English archery societies referred to as “toxophilites” – that is, lovers of the bow and arrow. Any bow can be drawn from a wheelchair, and mouth tabs and releases allow amputees to participate.
Tony Tazza, owner of Archery Zone in Johnstown, encourages league shooting.
“I think it’s all about improving your skills,” Tazza said.
During league shoots, bowhunters have more opportunities to focus on form and technique, unlike placing a killing shot in a hunting situation.
“The more you practice, the more automatic that technique becomes, so in the heat of the moment – when you’ve got a big buck standing there at 22 yards – and you need to make the shot, and your heart’s jumping out of your chest, you just let your subconscious take care of that,” Tazza said. “Because it’s something that you’ve so engrained into your form, and hopefully you drag him out of the woods.”
