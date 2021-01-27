The Pennsylvania Game Commission is planning to expand its concurrent deer season by seven days statewide.
The statewide concurrent season proposal was pitched last year, but was approved for only Wildlife Management Units in areas with Chronic Wasting Disease. Travis Lau, PGC communications director, said 14 of the state’s 23 WMUs held antlered and antlerless seasons simultaneously last year, and added that the board emphatically expressed that the motive was not to increase harvest numbers.
“The reason they’re looking at opening up concurrent hunting statewide is so hunters have a chance to use their doe tags if they get them,” said Lau. “What usually happens whenever you make a season longer is that you end up with a smaller allocation of tags available.”
The concurrent season plan would be up for final approval at the commission’s April meeting.
Recommended antlerless deer license allocations for each WMU will be determined after final harvest numbers are calculated in March. Lau said the commissioners were concerned about using the term “unlimited” for this year’s allocations, as each WMU will still have a specific limited number of tags.
“The reality of it is, yes, there will be no more personal limit for a hunter,” Lau said. “The limit is when tags are sold out, you can’t buy any more.
“No longer does a hunter have a limit of three anterless licenses. You’re still going to have an allocation of antlerless licenses that are based on your populations in that WMU.”
He added that hunters will still use the same process of mailing applications to county treasurers for tags and bonus tags.
“What is changing is that if you are applying to a WMU that still has licenses available after that final round, all of those licenses become available over the counter,” Lau said.
That means a hunter could acquire up to five deer tags in a given WMU.
“You can hold four unfilled antlerless licenses, and no more,” explained Lau. “After you harvest a deer and report it, you can buy another license and replace it. If you kill four of them, you can get four new licenses.”
As always, hunters can also apply for tags in other WMUs, as long as the total is no more than four. Lau reminds hunters that in special regulations areas, they can apply for three tags at a time, due to high availability.
As CWD creeps further west from its core area of south-central Pennsylvania, Lau said that tag allocations in those areas will continue to increase.
“In CWD areas, yes, we are trying to reduce populations, especially in areas where there are new detections,” he said. “And the availability of tags has become more liberal in those areas.”
Lau said the PGC’s motives were to simplify the process, put hunters in equal circumstances and properly manage populations.
“In some WMUs, there’s been deceasing demand for antlerless licenses, where you have more left over later,” Lau said. “That can begin to compromise your effectiveness in reaching deer population objectives through antlerless harvests, which is the way that it’s always been done.”
Retired PGC Wildlife Conservation Officer Tim Flanigan, of Bedford, said there is a science to antlerless deer hunting that benefits hunters, deer and the forest.
“When you’re doe hunting, shoot the biggest deer to get the biggest amount of meat – that’s the simple bottom line,” Flanigan said.
Conservation and balancing the ecosystem are in the hands of the hunters, he said.
Hunters who are more selective before pulling the trigger or loosing the arrow are not only doing their part to balance the deer herd, but are practicing safety, he said.
“You need to take the time to evaluate which deer you’re shooting,” Flanigan said. “When you look at fawns, the doe has a round head. The button buck has a flat head.”
Flanigan believes deer hunters can benefit in three ways by properly identifying their targets. ‘It will make the sport safer because they’re going to look closer. That stops shooting of men mistaken for game. It manages the deer herd and puts more meat on the table. It’s all plus, plus, plus, if you know what you’re looking at.”
Hunters and non-hunters alike are encouraged to voice their concerns about any proposed changes (all of which can be found on the agency’s website) before the April meeting, by emailing pgccomments@pa.gov.
