Andy Fresch and Randy Buchanan love to banter about being two different types of fly tiers.
Buchanan compliments his friend's ability to make precise, award-winning designs that appeal to the fishermen who buy them.
“Andy ties flies on the premise that fish don't have money,” Buchanan, of Richland Township, joked. “He ties for the fisherman. So his flies, they're perfect.”
Buchanan, in comparison, describes himself as a fisherman who ties flies out of necessity.
“You put him on Yellow Creek and he'll clean your clock,” Fresch, a South Fork resident, said. “He knows those fish by name. I learned a lot from Randy, fishing with him. He's like a heron picking off fish. We always joke, picking on each other's flies. But, when it comes down to it, he's been doing it a long time, as far as someone that knows the history and things of that nature of flies. And he doesn't tie a bad fly either.”
Fresch and Buchanan use feathers, fur, hooks and synthetic materials to create a myriad of artistic patterns – dry flies, wet flies, nymphs, wooly buggers, frogs, beetles, crayfish – that they and others use to catch fish on streams, rivers and lakes.
Both spend countless hours at their home work stations designing flies.
They also teach classes for the Mountain Laurel Chapter of Trout Unlimited and other organizations, always emphasizing the basics – putting a hook in a vice, attaching the thread, applying dubbing and other materials, securing the body with a whip finish.
“Those are all hard rules that you never break,” Fresch said. “But then, once you get past that, the school about fly tying is that there are no rules.”
Sharing the passion
Buchanan, who helped teach Fresch when he was a child, has participated in instructional events as far away as Denver and Toronto, including at the International Fly Tying Symposium.
And while Buchanan enjoys seeing adults buy and use his flies, he truly appreciates how he can play the role of mentor – sharing the sport of fly fishing with a child.
“Don't get me wrong, I like kids that play baseball, football,” Buchanan said. “But I think there's too much emphasis put on those sports, because most of them aren't going to be pros.
"I look at a lot of the dads and say taking them hunting or fishing or just camping is something that they're going to do with you forever.”
Fresch, likewise, says he feels rewarded when he sees a young child in an audience enthralled by watching fly tying.
“You get about 30 kids come up and they're 'Oh, that's neat.' And then you get that one kid that he just hangs out and he stares at you,” Fresch – a multiple-time champion fly tier at the Eastern Sports and Outdoor Show – said. “That's the kid that you really pay attention to and feed him because he wants it.
"And that was me. I sat there from when I got dropped off and when it was time to leave I was still asking questions.”
'Challenge of fly fishing'
Fresch remembers his own childhood tying days by keeping the first fly he ever made – a basic bit of fur on a hook – in a frame.
“Somehow I saved that fly,” he said. “It got stuck in a little container or something. Years later, I found it and realized the significance of it. So I saved it, put it in a container and marked it.
"Then, I don't know how many years later, I framed it, just so I'd always remember that was the first fly I ever tied.”
Fresch has taught his two children how to tie flies and fly fish.
Buchanan said he fishes 150 to 180 days per year.
Both explained that they enjoy the challenge of fly fishing – from studying the water and ground, to understanding what bugs fish are eating at a particular time, to making their own intricate flies.
“It's the challenge of learning what's there, what's around you,” Buchanan said. “You pay more attention as a fly fisherman I think. There's everything that goes with presenting the fly. You've got to learn to cast. If you can't cast, you can't be a fly fisherman.
"Too many guys now are chuck-n-duckers. They think put some split shot on, plop it in and let it go. But when they have to cast 30 feet, they're lost. You still have to learn how to cast. The technical end of fly fishing is what appeals to me more than anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.