Back in 1992, 123 hunters signed up for the inaugural Mosquito Creek Sportsman's Club Coyote Hunt, went into the woods throughout five counties and harvested exactly zero coyotes.
But the foundation was laid.
Now, in its 30th year, the event is what Frank Josefik, the club's spokesman, called “the largest organized predator hunt of its type in the entire United States, if not in the world.” In 2020, 4,914 hunters participated, bagging 219 coyotes and dividing $49,140 in prize money.
“The popularity of it just seems to grow,” Josefik said. “I don't know that I can put my thumb on one specific reason for why it grows. It's grown. And the people that have participated in it have been just pretty much wonderful.”
This year's statewide hunt is scheduled to take place on Feb. 19-21. Participants must also be dues-paying members of Mosquito Creek to join the hunt.
Along with raising funds for the club and providing hunters an opportunity to go out into the woods, the event is also used for scientific research by several organizations, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Penn State University, Penn State DuBois and Princeton University.
“They're studying coyotes, too, because they're getting a nice sample of coyotes from all over the commonwealth,” Josefik said. “… There are a lot of things going on in this hunt, too, that help in managing and studying, not only mange in coyotes, but in foxes and bears, too.
"They're studying all this information. They're putting all this information together. They're doing a study on mange in black bears, Pennsylvania black bears, coyotes and foxes to see if there's any similarities between the mites that transmit and stuff like that.”
Mosquito Creek's event is one of at least two dozen predator hunts scheduled to be held in Pennsylvania through February.
When asked how the hunts' impact the coyote population, Travis Lau, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said, “The hunts also aren’t viewed as a management tool, since the number of coyotes taken on the day of a hunt, or collectively through organized hunts, is relatively small compared to the overall harvest.
“Such contests are unlikely to have appreciable local or statewide effects on coyote populations. That said, the hunts are known to play an important fundraising role for the organizations that host them. And researchers often use such hunts to collect samples for disease, genetics, or diet studies from coyotes, or other species for which an organized hunt might be held.
“I don’t have an exact number of coyotes taken in organized hunts. But the highest recent harvest in the largest hunt in Pennsylvania was 227. It would seem likely that far fewer than 5,000 coyotes are entered into contests statewide each year. That compares to an annual statewide harvest that since 2015 has averaged nearly 36,000 coyotes.”
St. Clair Tremont Trap & Field Club, located in Cambria County, hosted a recent hunt during which 21 coyotes were turned in. About 90 hunters participated, down from almost 120 last year, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Participation, it was a little lower, but I got some new people in,” Joe Kanuch, Tremont Club's recording secretary, said.
Cresson Community Sportsman’s Association, also in Cambria County, plans to hold its annual hunt on Feb. 12-14.
“It's a way for us to raise a little bit of money and a way to get rid of some of the coyotes in the area,” John Watt, Cresson club president and coyote hunt chairman, said.
He added: "It just gives people a reason to get out, especially with this COVID going on. People want to get out and do something."
Hunters brought in more than 60 coyotes during last year's Cresson event.
