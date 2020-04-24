Camping can provide the opportunity for folks to enjoy time in nature with just a few friends and family members sitting around a campfire, socially distanced six feet apart if necessary.
But, at many campgrounds, crowds might gather at playgrounds, pavilions, pools and shops, which, in the current time of pandemic, would potentially increase the spread of COVID-19.
So, camping in Pennsylvania has opened – but only in a limited sense – as the commonwealth is under a stay-at-home order until at least May 8, a date when Gov. Tom Wolf said some restrictions may begin to ease.
At Hickory Hollow Campground in Rockwood, Somerset County, both seasonal and overnight camping began on April 15.
The campground's seasonal RV business, which is permissible under state guidelines, is about normal to other years, according to co-owner Doug Huston. But the bath houses and playgrounds are closed. Access to the office is restricted. Visitors are being asked to social-distance or wear masks if they must be near other people.
And overnight tent camping has been postponed until the stay-at-home order is lifted.
“We're trying to be smart about it, but still provide an offering that – at some point – does allow people to get out,” Huston said. “I think there's been a lot of cabin fever that's been building here for quite a while.”
Kimberly Smith, co-owner of Pioneer Family Campground near Raystown Lake, said customers seem to be understanding about the situation.
“Ninety-five percent of my tenants are OK with the things the way they are,”Smith said. “They agree that the safety of our employees and tenants have to come first. Now, is it affecting us? Sure it's affecting us. We've had a few people that vacated because recreation is not a necessity and a lot of people don't have the income right now.”
Campgrounds expect big business around major holidays – such as Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day – along with community gatherings. But all of those events have been canceled, which means the campers will not be arriving.
“It's going to significantly impact us if we don't have overnight travelers,” said Ellen Vorhauer, co-owner of Woodland Park Campground in Cambria Township, north of Johnstown.
The holidays and regular summer weekends remain a possibility, so campgrounds are taking reservations. But owners are uncertain how quickly people will be willing to return to their sites and be among crowds, following the concern about the coronavirus.
“We are expecting probably a good downturn,” Vorhauer said.
Huston said he “can't get a real good handle on what the magnitude of that is at this point. People are just, I guess understandably, a little anxious and nervous and we are losing some business.”
Pennsylvania Campground Owners Association, a nonprofit trade association representing more than 200 campgrounds, has asked Wolf to reopen campgrounds on May 8.
“The longer this goes on and the longer we're delaying our opening for our overnight business, the more economic impact we're going to face,” Huston said.
