CUMBERLAND – Chip Minemyer, general manager of The Times-News, and editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat in Johnstown, Pa., has been named the publisher in both markets, parent company CNHI announced Wednesday.
Minemyer has been general manager in Cumberland and Johnstown since 2021. He also serves as publisher for Allegany and Johnstown magazines.
Minemyer said he is "humbled" that the company is entrusting in him the responsibility to lead media organizations in two markets – and two states.
He succeeds Robert Forcey as publisher in Cumberland and Johnstown.
A Penn State University graduate with a degree in communications, Minemyer has served at nearly every level of the Johnstown newsroom, first joining the newspaper as a copy editor in the Sports department before becoming sports editor, news editor and then editor in 2004.
He has also served as regional editor for CNHI's newspapers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.
"Chip has been an integral part of the community and our newspapers for some time," Sharon A. Sorg, CNHI Regional Executive, said in announcing the move. "His experience, dedication and commitment to quality journalism will serve him and our communities well in his new role.
"We look forward to seeing the newspapers grow under his leadership."
They are both newspaper properties he knows well.
"I'm fortunate that I know the staffs in both locations, I understand the opportunities and the challenges,” Minemyer said. “And I'm eager to move forward with this next chapter – alongside a diverse team of professionals who amaze me each day with their talent and dedication.”
He added: "These are not my newspapers, my magazines, my websites. They are owned by CNHI, but truly these newspapers, magazines and digital platforms belong to the community. They matter to the readers and businesses that depend on what we do to live their lives and meet their own goals."
